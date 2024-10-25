SeekIn Presents Cost-Effective Two-Step Multi-Cancer Screening Strategy and Breakthrough Lung Cancer Early Detection Test at Early Detection of Cancer Conference in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn Inc, a leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, announced today its innovative two-step multi-cancer screening strategy at the Early Detection of Cancer Conference in San Francisco. This approach is designed to significantly alleviate the financial burden of population-wide screening, offering more affordable Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) tests. SeekIn also debuted the findings from its lung cancer early detection test study, marking a significant advancement in the field of cancer screening.

SeekIn’s two-step multi-cancer screening strategy

SeekIn proposes a two-step MCED screening approach, beginning with cost-effective initial tests like OncoSeek®, followed by advanced secondary tests such as SeekInCare® for those who test positive. This two-step approach has the potential to significantly reduce the financial burden compared to using NGS-based MCED tests for population-level screening.

In a study with 1,197 participants (617 with cancer and 580 without), the two-step MCED approach achieved a remarkable 12.9-fold reduction in the false positive rate, from 9.0% to 0.7%. When applied to a hypothetical screening of five million adults, the strategy reduced total cost by 6.6-fold ($713.6 million compared to $4,745 million) and cost per cancer patient identified by 5.2-fold ($33,534 compared to $172,828), offering significant savings over an NGS-based MCED test to screen five million adults.

Lung cancer early detection with LungCanSeek®

SeekIn also presented its LungCanSeek® test, a blood-based, non-invasive, and cost-effective solution for lung cancer early detection. In a study of 1,814 participants (1,095 with lung cancer and 719 without cancer) from three cohorts, LungCanSeek showed 83.5% sensitivity and 90.3% specificity by combining artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms with four protein tumor markers (PTMs). Moreover, LungCanSeek can also predict the possible histological subtypes. With a 77.4% subtype classification accuracy, it could offer valuable guidance for subsequent diagnosis and treatment.

For lung cancer screening, SeekIn also recommends a two-step strategy: initial screening with LungCanSeek, followed by low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) imaging for positive cases. This integrated approach leverages the strengths of both tests, reducing false positives by over 10-fold and costs by 2.5-fold compared to sole LDCT screening in high-risk populations.

About OncoSeek®

OncoSeek® has been developed as a multi-cancer detection test that uses artificial intelligence to distinguish between cancer patients and non-cancer individuals by calculating the probability of cancer (POC) index based on the plasma levels of seven PTMs (i.e. AFP, CA125, CA15-3, CA19-9, CA72-4, CEA, and CYFRA21-1), gender and age of the subjects. OncoSeek® is a non-invasive, efficient, and cost-effective approach for multi-cancer early detection. OncoSeek® received CE-IVD Mark in September 2022.

About SeekInCare®

With the mission to detect cancer while it is still curable, SeekInCare® has been developed as a pan-cancer detection test that takes a panoramic view of blood cell-free cancer signatures and a multi-omics approach incorporating genomic and epigenetic alterations in conjunction with clinically validated protein biomarkers. Equipped with proprietary AI- and big data-driven CRS algorithm, SeekInCare exhibits superior effectiveness to detect dozens of cancer types at high specificity. SeekInCare is intended for use in individuals with elevated risks of cancer such as smoking, chronic hepatitis, aging, etc., in conjunction with the approved conventional single-cancer type screening tests. SeekInCare received CE-IVD Mark in November 2021.

About LungCanSeek®

LungCanSeek® was developed to distinguish lung cancer patients from non-cancer individuals and predict potential histological subtypes, lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC), and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The test employs AI algorithms based on four PTMs, along with the subject’s gender and age. It represents a non-invasive, efficient, and cost-effective approach for the early detection of lung cancer.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since its creation, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn has also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients and its cancer early detection technology has also successfully been applied to canines. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that, by leading a new norm for cancer early detection, the clinical outcomes of mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed, and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn’s cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

