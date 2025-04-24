SEED Therapeutics Reports Breakthroughs for Two Targeted Protein Degradation Projects at AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

Two PROTAC synergy using two E3 ligases for achieving levels of degradation of KRAS G12D not achieved with single PROTACs, will be presented by the lab of Luca Busino, PhD, from the University of Pennsylvania, on April 27 th

SEED’s first IND candidate project targeting RBM39: Ewing sarcoma will be presented as an important target on April 30th

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics Inc. (“SEED”), a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery of molecular glues for targeted protein degradation (TPD) using its proprietary RITE3SM platform, today announced that breakthrough research from two of SEED’s pipeline projects will be presented as posters at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) beginning Sunday, April 27th through April 30th, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation details are as follows:

Title: “Combinatorial Use of VHL and KEAP1-based PROTACs Reveals Unexpected Synergy and Hook Effect Relief”

Presenter / Author: Sehbanul Islam, Haihong Jin, Dong Liu, Dan Lu, Yunkai Zhang, Renxu Chang, Joel Austin, Thomas Beer, Hsin-Yao Tang, Lan Huang, James Tonra, Luca Busino

Sehbanul Islam, Haihong Jin, Dong Liu, Dan Lu, Yunkai Zhang, Renxu Chang, Joel Austin, Thomas Beer, Hsin-Yao Tang, Lan Huang, James Tonra, Luca Busino Presentation Time: 4/27/2025 2PM to 5PM CT

4/27/2025 2PM to 5PM CT Location: Poster Section 18 at Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place Convention Center

Poster Section 18 at Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place Convention Center Session Title: Degrader and Glues 1

Degrader and Glues 1 Presentation Number : 397

: 397 Abstract Control Number: 2582

Title: “Targeting Ewing Sarcoma with a Novel RBM39 Degrader: DNA Damage Repair Pathway Effects”

Presenter / Author: Fei Liu, Yunkai Zhang, Baiyun Wang, James Finn, James Tonra, Lan Huang, Dong Liu, Haihong Jin, Xing Liu, Dan Lu

Fei Liu, Yunkai Zhang, Baiyun Wang, James Finn, James Tonra, Lan Huang, Dong Liu, Haihong Jin, Xing Liu, Dan Lu Presentation Time: 4/30/2025 9AM to 12PM CT

4/30/2025 9AM to 12PM CT Location: Poster Section 28 at Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place Convention Center

Poster Section 28 at Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place Convention Center Session Title: Advances in Translational Pediatric Cancer Research

Advances in Translational Pediatric Cancer Research Presentation Number: 7035

7035 Abstract Control Number: 1556

On Sunday April 27th, Sebhanul Islam, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Luca Busino, PhD, an associate professor of Cancer Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will share and discuss a poster titled, “Combinatorial use of VHL and KEAP1-based PROTACs reveals unexpected synergy and hook effect relief,” related to the targeting of mutant KRAS G12D as well as other oncogenes.

“Our team’s research experimentally demonstrated anticancer synergy between two PROTACS using different E3 ligases to target the same oncogene and kill cancer cells,” Dr. Busino said. “We are excited to share this data on superior degradation efficacy against KRAS G12D, a long-targeted oncogene, with the scientific community at the AACR Annual Meeting, and grateful to SEED for providing funding support for this research.”

James Tonra, PhD, SEED’s President and CSO added, “While SEED’s platform and pipeline is focused on molecular glues, we recognized with Dr. Busino early on, that the PROTAC synergy discovered in our collaboration had great potential to impact clinical trial success and human health. We therefore supported and assisted the expert research performed at Penn to convincingly demonstrate this potential and are very pleased to discuss the results and next steps at AACR.”



On Wednesday, April 30th, SEED’s pharmacology group will present their work titled, “Targeting Ewing sarcoma with a novel RBM39 degrader: DNA damage repair pathway effects”, related to SEED’s rational design strategy for upcoming clinical testing of its lead project that is advancing towards an IND filing in the middle of this year.

Dr. Huang stated, “SEED is rapidly transitioning into a clinical-stage company, with the planned IND filing for ST-01156, our novel and potentially best-in-class RBM39 degrader. At SEED, we are committed to improving patient outcomes through pioneering science and rational drug development, and SEED’s second poster at the AACR Annual Meeting demonstrates this commitment by sharing data supporting Ewing sarcoma as an important cancer type for inclusion in clinical trials for ST-01156. This indication has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. Importantly, our scientists continue to add to the list of cancer types for inclusion in our RBM39 degrader clinical trials through MoA-based approaches and work with leading US clinical institutions to increase clinical success probability.”

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a biotech company pioneering targeted protein degradation (TPD). Its proprietary RITE3SM platform is advancing novel molecular glue degraders across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology. SEED collaborates with Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd. and is advancing its RBM39 degrader into clinical development. Learn more at seedtherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact: IR@seedtherapeutics.com

Media Contact: PR@seedtherapeutics.com