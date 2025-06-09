SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SEED Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Bill Desmarais as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

June 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics Inc. ("SEED"), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degradation (TPD) through the discovery of innovative molecular glues and bifunctional degraders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bill Desmarais, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

"Bill’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as SEED advances its differentiated pipeline into clinical trials and expands global strategic partnerships,” said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SEED. “His extensive experience in high-impact transactions and strategic licensing will strengthen SEED’s ability to accelerate breakthrough therapies in oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology through our proprietary RITE3™ TPD platform. This appointment underscores SEED’s commitment to delivering transformative treatments for patients, partners, and shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”

Dr. Desmarais brings more than two decades of leadership in finance, business development, and strategic operations within the biopharma and biotech industries. He previously served as Chief Business Officer at Alchemab Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics, as well as Vice President of Business Development at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where he played a critical role in the company’s $6.5 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at Eli Lilly and Company in Search & Evaluation and Corporate Business Development, advancing global partnerships and pipeline expansion. Dr. Desmarais holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics and Structural Biology from Brandeis University, an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a B.S. in Biology from Purdue University.

"I am excited to join SEED at this transformative moment, working alongside an exceptional team of leaders and innovators,” said Dr. Desmarais. “I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Lan Huang and her distinguished SEED Co-Founders—Nobel Laureate Avram Hershko and HHMI Investigators Michele Pagano and Ning Zheng—who are at the forefront of breakthrough research in targeted protein degradation. SEED’s world-class translational scientists, drug developers, and deeply engaged Board of Directors bring unparalleled expertise across science, finance, risk management, law, and governance. Together, we will advance SEED’s groundbreaking strategy, forge key alliances, and drive meaningful impact for patients and stakeholders worldwide.”

About SEED Therapeutics
SEED Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) through the discovery of novel molecular glues and bifunctional degraders. Powered by its proprietary RITE3™ TPD platform, SEED is developing a pipeline of first-in-class degraders aimed at traditionally undruggable targets across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology. Strategic collaborations with industry leaders Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd. further reinforce SEED’s commitment to developing innovative therapies, with its lead RBM39 degrader program expected to enter clinical trials in 2025. For more information, visit seedtherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact: IR@seedtherapeutics.com
Media Contact: PR@seedtherapeutics.com


Pennsylvania People C-suite
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage. Businessman putting voting paper into ballot box sticking out from retro computer motinor. Choosing right candidate to run he company. Online voting, election concept
Diversity, equity & inclusion
Merck CEO Calls Diversity ‘Core’ to Operations as Anti-DEI Measure Is Defeated
May 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
illustration of man lost in a maze full of arrows, surreal abstract concept
FDA
Makary’s ‘Conditional Approval’ Pathway for Rare Diseases Poses More Questions Than Answers
May 19, 2025
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
C-suite
UPDATED: With Novo CEO’s Sudden Exit, Analysts Worry ‘There’s Something Pretty Wrong Here’
May 16, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel