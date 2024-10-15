Secura Bio Appoints Charles R. Romp as Its Chief Executive Officer

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Charles (Chip) R. Romp as its Chief Executive Officer who succeeds Joseph (Joe) M. Limber.

“We are excited to welcome Chip to the role of CEO at Secura Bio. I have had the pleasure of working with him this past year on the Board where he has brought consistent, meaningful insight owing to his extensive experience in leading commercial organizations,” said Jeffrey Ferrell, member of the Board of Directors of Secura Bio and managing partner of Athyrium Capital Management, LP (“Athyrium”); funds managed by Athyrium are the majority shareholders of the Secura group. “We look forward to benefiting from his experience as we continue to realize our potential. We thank Joe for his many contributions over the years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Romp added, “I’ve gotten to know the talented people at Secura Bio and am honored to join this motivated team. We are well positioned to realize our strategic vision of acquiring products and expanding our portfolio. I look forward to working closely with the team and building Secura into a vibrant global organization.”

Chip Romp brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with an emphasis on leading commercial organizations in the oncology and hematology space. Mr. Romp most recently served as Executive Vice President, Commercial U.S. at Seagen, Inc. where he was a member of the Executive Committee and oversaw its entire commercial organization before the company’s sale to Pfizer. He joined Seagen in 2010 as one of its first commercial employees where he managed the growth and expansion of ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin), PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), TUKYSA® (tucatinib) and TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin-tftv). Prior to Seagen, Mr. Romp held several senior sales leadership positions at Genentech, Inc, where he was responsible for both oncology and immunology products, including AVASTIN® (bevacizumab), RITUXAN® (rituximab) and XOLAIR® (omalizumab). Mr. Romp received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida and an MBA from Saint Leo University in Florida.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

the United States

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. Its product, COPIKTRA®, is currently approved for the treatment of multiple B-cell malignancies and is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies.

About Athyrium Capital Management, LP

$4.6 billion

Athyrium is a specialized asset management company formed in 2008 to focus on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector. Athyrium advises funds with over $4.6 billion in committed capital. The Athyrium team has substantial investment experience across a wide range of asset classes including public equity, private equity, fixed income, royalties, and other structured securities. Athyrium invests across all healthcare verticals including biopharma, medical devices and products, healthcare focused services, and healthcare information technology.

