Secretome Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cellular and cell-based therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs), today announced that it will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12–15, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Secretome Therapeutics’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 9:25 AM (PT).

During the presentation, the company will provide an overview of its proprietary nCPC platform and clinical development programs, including updates on its lead asset, STM-01, which is currently being evaluated in two ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials for heart failure.

“We look forward to presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and sharing our clinical progress and long-term vision with the global healthcare investment community,” said Vinny Jindal, President and CEO of Secretome Therapeutics. “This conference provides a valuable opportunity to highlight the potential of our nCPC-derived therapies to address significant unmet needs in cardiovascular disease.”

Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners throughout the conference.

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Plano, Texas, developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs). Our lead product, STM-01, is a first-in-class cellular therapy designed to modulate inflammatory and fibrotic pathways and support myocardial function in dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Additionally, Secretome Therapeutics is advancing STM-21, a secretome-based therapeutic currently in preclinical development for inflammatory conditions, including skin wounds and diabetes-associated co-morbidities.

