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Press Releases

Secretome Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 27, 2026

August 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#exosomes--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences through 2026.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
September 9–11, 2026

Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Showcase
September 29, 2026

Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
September 30, 2026

Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect
October 20–21, 2026

38th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
December 1–3, 2026

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Plano, Texas, developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells. The Company’s lead product candidate, STM-01, is a cellular therapy designed to modulate inflammatory and fibrotic pathways and support myocardial function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Secretome is also advancing STM-21, a secretome-based therapeutic currently in preclinical development, and other novel nCPC-based products.


Contacts

Media Contact
Vinny Jindal
President and CEO
info@secretometx.com
https://secretometherapeutics.com/

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