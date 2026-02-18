Seaport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February and March 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in February and March:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Dates: February 25-26, 2026 Location: Virtual



Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Dates: March 8-11, 2026 Location: Miami, FL



Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum Dates: March 17-18, 2026 Location: Virtual



About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutics company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary GlyphTM technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce liver enzyme elevations or hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and is guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

Seaport Therapeutics

Public Relations

publicrelations@seaporttx.com

Investor Relations

ir@seaporttx.com