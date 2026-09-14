Seaport Therapeutics to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPTX) (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company that is inventing and developing novel neuropsychiatric medicines, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a series of additional upcoming investor conferences in September, including a company presentation and panel discussion featuring Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daphne Zohar, at the Goldman Sachs Life Sciences Symposium on September 15, 2026.

Seaport management will also participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit and in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the month. Full details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference : September 14 –16, 2026 –Seaport management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

: –Seaport management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Goldman Sachs Life Sciences Symposium: September 15, 2026 – Daphne Zohar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at 3:50 p.m. ET and participate in the panel discussion, “Reimagining Neuroscience: From Scientific Insight to Therapeutic Impact,” at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Daphne Zohar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at 3:50 p.m. ET and participate in the panel discussion, “Reimagining Neuroscience: From Scientific Insight to Therapeutic Impact,” at 4:20 p.m. ET. Deutsche Bank 2026 Healthcare Summit: September 15 –17, 2026 – Seaport management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

– Seaport management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. TD Cowen 6th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit: September 23, 2026 – Members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access live webcasts of Seaport’s presentations, please visit the Investors section of the Seaport website at https://investors.seaporttx.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available on the website following the event.

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SPTX) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on inventing and developing new medicines for patients with depression, anxiety, and other debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders. Through its differentiated approach, the Company identifies clinically validated mechanisms with established efficacy and safety which had historically been limited by high first-pass metabolism, low bioavailability, and/or side effects. Seaport applies its proprietary GlyphTM platform to overcome those limitations and invent innovative oral therapies. With an experienced team of industry leaders, Seaport has a proven track record in neuropsychiatry drug discovery and development and delivering successful business outcomes. Seaport aims to develop novel, leading treatment options that will make a significant impact for patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

Seaport Therapeutics

Media Contact:

Shannon Costello

Vice President, Communications

publicrelations@seaporttx.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Bero, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

ir@seaporttx.com