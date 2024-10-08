SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sciwind Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation on Oral GLP-2 Research Progress at the 32nd United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG Week 2024)

October 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG Week 2024) will take place in Vienna, Austria, from October 12 to 15, 2024. UEG Week is the largest gastroenterology conference in Europe and one of the leading meetings worldwide. It brings together gastroenterology experts, physicians, researchers, and industry representatives from around the globe to share the latest research advances, clinical practices, and treatment solutions. Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. will present the latest research progress on an oral, long-acting glucagon-like peptide 2 (GLP-2) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome in an oral presentation.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of an Oral, Long-Acting Glucagon-Like Peptide 2 as Best-in-Class Treatment for Short Bowel Syndrome (#OP160)

Presenter: Haixia Zou, PhD

Session Name: Short bowel syndrome

Session Time/Date: 08:30 am - 09:30 am, Oct 15, 2024,

Session Room: Lehar 1

Presentation Number: OP160

About GLP-2 and Short Bowel Syndrome

GLP-2 is a peptide hormone secreted by the intestine and belongs to the glucagon family. It is primarily secreted by L cells in the intestine after meals. Its main functions include promoting intestinal growth, repair, and nutrient absorption, as well as regulating gastrointestinal function. Short bowel syndrome is a malabsorption syndrome caused by a significant reduction in the length of the small intestine. The main characteristic of this condition is the body’s inability to absorb nutrients, fluids, and electrolytes properly due to the partial or total loss of small intestinal function. This condition is often caused by surgical resection, congenital defects, or intestinal disease. It severely impacts patients’ quality of life, leading to malnutrition, weight loss, chronic diarrhea, and other complications. Currently, injectable GLP-2 analogs are approved for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, and the development of an oral, long-acting GLP-2 molecule would greatly improve patient compliance and convenience.

About Sciwind Biosciences

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, including the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog XW003 (Phase 3), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase 1), an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase 1), and novel amylin analogs (preclinical). Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciwind-biosciences-announces-oral-presentation-on-oral-glp-2-research-progress-at-the-32nd-united-european-gastroenterology-week-ueg-week-2024-302261785.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Asia China GLP-1 Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Central Coast New South Wales Australia – May 21, 2024 Assortment of weight loss and diabetic drugs on the table
Editorial
Obesity Drug Shortage Ends for Lilly, Continues for Novo as Industry Bolsters Manufacturing
October 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Mulls Sale of Some US, European Operations: FT
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An Eli Lilly Research Laboratories sign/
Supply chain
Lilly’s Tirzepatide No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
J&J’s Stelara Gets New Biosimilar Competition From Fresenius Kabi and Formycon
October 1, 2024
 · 
187 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie