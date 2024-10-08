Sciwind Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation on Oral GLP-2 Research Progress at the 32nd United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG Week 2024)

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG Week 2024) will take place in Vienna, Austria, from October 12 to 15, 2024. UEG Week is the largest gastroenterology conference in Europe and one of the leading meetings worldwide. It brings together gastroenterology experts, physicians, researchers, and industry representatives from around the globe to share the latest research advances, clinical practices, and treatment solutions. Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. will present the latest research progress on an oral, long-acting glucagon-like peptide 2 (GLP-2) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome in an oral presentation.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of an Oral, Long-Acting Glucagon-Like Peptide 2 as Best-in-Class Treatment for Short Bowel Syndrome (#OP160)

Presenter: Haixia Zou, PhD

Session Name: Short bowel syndrome

Session Time/Date: 08:30 am - 09:30 am, Oct 15, 2024,

Session Room: Lehar 1

Presentation Number: OP160

About GLP-2 and Short Bowel Syndrome

GLP-2 is a peptide hormone secreted by the intestine and belongs to the glucagon family. It is primarily secreted by L cells in the intestine after meals. Its main functions include promoting intestinal growth, repair, and nutrient absorption, as well as regulating gastrointestinal function. Short bowel syndrome is a malabsorption syndrome caused by a significant reduction in the length of the small intestine. The main characteristic of this condition is the body’s inability to absorb nutrients, fluids, and electrolytes properly due to the partial or total loss of small intestinal function. This condition is often caused by surgical resection, congenital defects, or intestinal disease. It severely impacts patients’ quality of life, leading to malnutrition, weight loss, chronic diarrhea, and other complications. Currently, injectable GLP-2 analogs are approved for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, and the development of an oral, long-acting GLP-2 molecule would greatly improve patient compliance and convenience.

About Sciwind Biosciences

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, including the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog XW003 (Phase 3), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase 1), an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase 1), and novel amylin analogs (preclinical). Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciwind-biosciences-announces-oral-presentation-on-oral-glp-2-research-progress-at-the-32nd-united-european-gastroenterology-week-ueg-week-2024-302261785.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.