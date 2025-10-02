Scilex Holding Company Announces the Completion of the First Tranche of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Warrant Repurchase

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that it has repurchased 3,130,000 warrants to purchase shares of Scilex common stock having an exercise price of $0.01 per share (“Warrants”) from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Oramed”) for $13,000,000. As previously disclosed, Scilex entered into an option agreement with Oramed for the repurchase of Warrants, pursuant to which, among other things, Oramed granted an option to Scilex to repurchase 6,500,000 warrants in two tranches for an aggregate purchase price of $27,000,000. Scilex continues to have the option to repurchase the remaining 3,370,000 warrants from Oramed for $14,000,000 on or before December 31, 2025.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), which is owned by Semnur (a majority owned subsidiary of Scilex) and is a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Scilex is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, repurchase of warrants, future opportunities for Scilex and its subsidiaries, the future business strategies, long-term objectives and commercialization plans of Scilex and its subsidiaries, the current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials and preclinical activities and potential product approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance of any approved products and the related market opportunity of Scilex and its subsidiaries, statements regarding SP-102, if approved by the FDA, Scilex’s potential to attract new capital and avoid the effects of negative debt leverage and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management’s current expectations of and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Scilex. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Scilex’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Scilex and its subsidiaries to develop and successfully market products; the ability of Scilex and its subsidiaries to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the prior results of the clinical trials may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the previously announced transactions with Datavault AI Inc., and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks set forth in Scilex’s filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Scilex presently does not know or that Scilex currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Scilex’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of the communication. Scilex anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Scilex may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Scilex specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Scilex’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

