SCIEX to Localize High-Resolution Accurate Mass Spectrometry Systems in China — A New Milestone in Localization Strategy

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces the localization of its X500R QTOF system, ZenoTOF 7600 system, and ZenoTOF 7600+ system in China. This strategic advancement underscores the company’s continued commitment to accelerate localization efforts for its products in China, building upon the successful localization of the entire current triple quadrupole portfolio in Suzhou between 2023 and 2025.

The introduction of these additional high-resolution mass spectrometers represents a major step as SCIEX continues to combine global innovation with regional capabilities. By recognizing the teams in China with these localization efforts, SCIEX will enhance responsiveness, ensure greater product accessibility, and deliver world-class precision and performance tailored to the needs of the Chinese market.

The SCIEX accurate mass spectrometry portfolio is purpose-built for real-world problem solving, allowing scientists to use a range of quantitative and qualitative approaches to unlock new information. The Zeno trap, coupled with electron activated dissociation (EAD) fragmentation technology can unlock sensitivity gains, enabling enhanced performance across a multitude of accurate mass workflows.

Moving forward, SCIEX will continue to integrate cutting-edge global technologies with localized production and service excellence, providing customers with seamless, synchronized solutions that drive scientific progress, empowering science, locally and globally.

Learn more about the SCIEX accurate mass spectrometry portfolio by visiting here.

