SCIEX Appoints Chris Hagen as President

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#danahernews--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces Chris Hagen as President, effective immediately. Hagen joins SCIEX from Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a fellow Danaher operating company, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Core Lab Specialty Solutions. As President of SCIEX, Hagen aims to motivate operational and commercial excellence while pushing the boundaries of innovation in analytical science.









“For over 20 years, I have had the opportunity to work for multiple great healthcare companies with distinguished legacies, each a leader in its respective market. SCIEX has an amazing history with foundational impact on quantitation and characterization. I am excited to join and lead a team dedicated to launching groundbreaking innovations that empower our customers to solve some of the most impactful analytical challenges facing research scientists today,” said Hagen.

Most recently with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Hagen oversaw the Hematology, Urinalysis, Automation, and Clinical Informatics Business Units, driving the strategic vision and innovation roadmap for sustained growth. He also held key leadership positions, including Vice President & General Manager for North America, Vice President of Global Marketing, and Vice President of Global Sales Enablement. Prior to this, he led pivotal roles in marketing and finance at Hospira, a subsidiary of Pfizer, and Abbott.

Hagen assumes the role from Joe Fox, who was appointed President at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, also a fellow Danaher operating company.

Fox reflected, “Over these past four years, I have had the honor to see SCIEX develop and grow. Together, we have innovated in every area of the business, from pushing the limitations of flagship mass spec systems to breaking through in new spaces like icIEF-UV and ADME. The future for SCIEX is bright and I will always support our vision. It is with great confidence that I transition the President role to Chris Hagen.”

In 2024, SCIEX proudly launched multiple innovations including the ZenoTOF 7600+ system, the SCIEX 7500+ system, and the Echo® MS+ system.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

