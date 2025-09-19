Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference on September 30, 2025

Investor Presentation to be held at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products and vision-based pill counters, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/p9KWyQokRGL. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) designs, manufactures, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, and vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand in addition to weighing instruments. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies. To learn more visit www.scientificbio.com, www.torbalscales.com, and www.pillcounters.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.