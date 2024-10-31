SUBSCRIBE
Schrödinger to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12

October 31, 2024 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, before the financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.


The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 850 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Contacts

Allie Nicodemo
Schrödinger, Inc.
allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

New York Events Earnings
