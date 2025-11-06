Schrödinger Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter Total Revenue of $54.3 Million, Software Revenue of $40.9 Million

Updates 2025 Financial Guidance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Schrödinger delivered a solid third quarter with software revenue growth of 28%, reflecting the industry’s increasing demand for our leading computational platform,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “While we are encouraged by the continued high level of customer engagement as the macroeconomic pressures that have affected the industry stabilize, we have lowered our software revenue growth guidance by two percent to 8% to 13%. This updated guidance reflects current expectations regarding the timing of pharma scale-up opportunities.”

“In our therapeutics portfolio, we are continuing to make strong progress advancing our collaborations and have increased our expectations for drug discovery revenue this year. Beyond our planned clinical investments to complete the Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for SGR-1505 and SGR-3515, we do not intend to advance discovery programs into the clinic independently. This shift toward a discovery-focused therapeutics R&D model has the potential to deliver significant long-term value through licensing, new ventures, and discovery collaborations,” Dr. Farid continued. “These actions, coupled with expense-reduction measures we undertook earlier this year, are expected to result in savings of approximately $70 million and improve our operational efficiency and long-term profitability profile.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter increased 54% to $54.3 million, compared to $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Software revenue for the third quarter increased 28% to $40.9 million, compared to $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 reflecting growth in hosted and on-premise contracts.

Drug discovery revenue was $13.5 million for the third quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of revenue from upfront payments associated with advancing ongoing collaborations.

Software gross margin for both the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024 was 73%.

Operating expenses were $74.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $86.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower R&D expenditure and employee-related expenses.

Other income was $13.3 million for the third quarter, which included changes in fair value of equity investments and interest income, compared to other income of $30.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the third quarter was $32.8 million, compared to $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $401.0 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $367.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change (in millions) Total revenue $ 54.3 $ 35.3 54 % Software revenue 40.9 31.9 28 % Drug discovery revenue 13.5 3.4 295 % Software gross margin 73 % 73 % Operating expenses $ 74.0 $ 86.2 (14 )% Other income $ 13.3 $ 30.2 — Net loss $ (32.8 ) $ (38.1 ) —

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 Schrödinger reported a GAAP net loss of $32.8 million and $135.8 million, respectively, compared to a GAAP net loss of $38.1 million and $146.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, Schrödinger reported a non-GAAP net loss of $42.3 million and $136.5 million, respectively, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $63.7 million and $174.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss to GAAP net loss.

2025 Financial Outlook

Today Schrödinger updated its 2025 full-year guidance for software revenue growth, drug discovery revenue, and software gross margin. The company’s financial expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 are as follows:

Software revenue growth is now expected to range from 8% to 13% compared to the prior expectation of 10% to 15%.

Drug discovery revenue is now expected to range from $49 million to $52 million compared to the prior expectation of $45 million to $50 million.

Software gross margin is now expected to range from 73% to 75% compared to the prior expectation of 74% to 75%.

Operating expenses in 2025 are expected to be lower than 2024.

Cash used for operating activities in 2025 is expected to be significantly lower than cash used for operating activities in 2024.

Key Highlights

Pipeline

The company is continuing to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-3515, the company’s Wee1/Myt1 co-inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors. Initial clinical data are now expected in the first half of 2026 as the company works toward completing dose escalation.

In November, Schrödinger announced that new data on SGR-1505, the company’s MALT-1 inhibitor, will be presented during a poster session at the American Society of Hematology 67th Annual Meeting taking place December 6-9, 2025. The data characterize the mutational profile and clinical response to SGR-1505 treatment in patients who have relapsed or become refractory to Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKi) treatment or who have been double-exposed to BTKi and B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitors. These data demonstrate that SGR-1505 represents a promising therapeutic option for patients who become resistant to standard-of-care therapies. The company is completing the Phase 1 package and continues to explore strategic opportunities to advance the development of SGR-1505.

In October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted SGR-1505 Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Additionally, Schrödinger scientists recently published research in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry highlighting the power of integrating physics-based modeling and machine learning to accelerate the discovery of SGR-1505.

In October, Schrödinger presented initial preclinical data for SGR-5573, the company’s potent, selective, brain-penetrant inhibitor of osimertinib-resistant EGFR variants at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress. The data demonstrated that SGR-5573 is potent against resistant EGFR variants, has strong wild-type selectivity, and has robust anti-tumor activity in preclinical brain metastases models.

Schrödinger recently selected SGR-6016, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor development candidate. SGR-6016, the company’s fifth development candidate since 2021, is structurally distinct from known NLRP3 inhibitors, with a favorable preclinical potency, selectivity, and preliminary safety profile.

Platform

In August, Schrödinger scientists published research Nature Communications describing computational approaches to achieve kinome-wide selectivity in drug discovery campaigns, using the discovery of selective Wee1 kinase inhibitors as a case study, and to provide a general roadmap to accelerate drug discovery campaigns.

Collaborations

Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, which exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, and income tax benefits and expenses. Adjusting net income to exclude the impact of these items results in a financial presentation for the company without the impact of our equity investments and tax benefits and expenses. Management believes non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are useful measures for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments and the tax impact of these distributions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. However, the non-GAAP measures should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and internal programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, its ability to realize potential benefits and estimated savings from the restructuring and other cost reductions, including the phasing out of independent clinical development activities, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, including its ability to improve drug discovery, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of its proprietary drug discovery programs and product candidates and the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its product candidates, including SGR-1505 and SGR-3515, its MALT1 and Wee1/Myt1 inhibitors, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, the potential for SGR-1505 to be used for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, including Waldenström macroglobulinemia, its plans to explore strategic opportunities for the continued clinical development of SGR-1505, potential partnering and other business development activities for its programs, including SGR-6016, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of IND submissions, clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Software products and services $ 40,858 $ 31,884 $ 130,218 $ 100,703 Drug discovery 13,466 3,406 38,416 18,519 Total revenues 54,324 35,290 168,634 119,222 Cost of revenues: Software products and services 11,111 8,479 37,662 23,622 Drug discovery 15,174 9,083 45,651 27,647 Total cost of revenues 26,285 17,562 83,313 51,269 Gross profit 28,039 17,728 85,321 67,953 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,757 50,977 131,739 152,423 Sales and marketing 9,524 10,349 30,625 30,213 General and administrative 21,705 24,824 72,696 73,901 Total operating expenses 73,986 86,150 235,060 256,537 Loss from operations (45,947 ) (68,422 ) (149,739 ) (188,584 ) Other income: Gain (loss) on equity investments — — — — Change in fair value of equity investments 9,691 25,459 1,175 27,763 Other income 3,623 4,737 13,265 14,363 Total other income 13,314 30,196 14,440 42,126 Loss before income taxes (32,633 ) (38,226 ) (135,299 ) (146,458 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 162 (90 ) 477 449 Net loss $ (32,795 ) $ (38,136 ) $ (135,776 ) $ (146,907 ) Net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: $ (0.45 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (2.02 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: 73,613,090 72,813,006 73,368,247 72,606,033

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Assets September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,120 $ 147,326 Restricted cash 9,753 15,331 Marketable securities 219,113 204,798 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $420 and $210 29,384 235,692 Unbilled and other receivables, net of allowance for unbilled receivables of $140 and $100 28,016 19,641 Prepaid expenses 13,336 12,205 Total current assets 471,722 634,993 Property and equipment, net 20,738 24,196 Equity investments 44,382 43,208 Goodwill 4,791 4,791 Right of use assets - operating leases 105,107 111,883 Other assets 6,920 4,155 Total assets $ 653,660 $ 823,226 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,218 $ 10,666 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 27,986 42,110 Deferred revenue 82,283 111,944 Lease liabilities - operating leases 16,740 16,755 Other accrued liabilities 8,886 10,272 Total current liabilities 145,113 191,747 Deferred revenue, long-term 92,390 108,814 Lease liabilities - operating leases, long-term 94,694 101,074 Other liabilities, long-term 111 146 Total liabilities 332,308 401,781 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 64,470,221 and 63,710,409 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 645 637 Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; 9,164,193 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 92 92 Additional paid-in capital 981,853 946,037 Accumulated deficit (661,317 ) (525,541 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 79 220 Total stockholders' equity 321,352 421,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 653,660 $ 823,226

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (135,776 ) $ (146,907 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: (Gain) loss on equity investments — — Fair value adjustments of equity investments (1,175 ) (27,763 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,585 4,395 Stock-based compensation 33,047 37,424 Noncash investment accretion (2,347 ) (6,260 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 20 8 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 206,308 52,711 Unbilled and other receivables (8,375 ) (8,418 ) Reduction in the carrying amount of right of use assets - operating leases 6,776 7,914 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,896 ) (5,314 ) (Decrease) increase in liabilities: Accounts payable (1,302 ) (5,442 ) Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits (14,124 ) 1,848 Deferred revenue (46,085 ) (18,301 ) Lease liabilities - operating leases (6,395 ) (7,738 ) Other accrued liabilities (1,269 ) (4,412 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29,992 (126,255 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,401 ) (6,438 ) Purchases of equity investments — (3,000 ) Proceeds from disposition and sale of equity investments — 48,798 Purchases of marketable securities (243,707 ) (187,466 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 231,598 273,467 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,510 ) 125,361 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock upon stock option exercises 2,777 1,356 Principal payments on finance leases (43 ) (43 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in ATM offering, net — 8,691 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,734 10,004 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,216 9,110 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,657 161,066 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 181,873 $ 170,176 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow and noncash information Cash paid for income taxes $ 650 $ 847 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable 16 30 Purchases of property and equipment in accrued liabilities 6 138 Acquisition of right of use assets - operating leases, contingency resolution — 2,848

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Net loss (GAAP) $ (32,795 ) $ (38,136 ) $ (135,776 ) $ (146,907 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 162 (90 ) 477 449 (Gain) loss on equity investments — — — — Change in fair value (9,691 ) (25,459 ) (1,175 ) (27,763 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (42,324 ) $ (63,685 ) $ (136,474 ) $ (174,221 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: $ (0.57 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (2.40 ) Weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: 73,613,090 72,813,006 73,368,247 72,606,033

