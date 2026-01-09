Schrödinger Partners with Lilly to Make TuneLab Platform Available in LiveDesign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced a collaboration with Lilly TuneLab™, a platform launched by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) designed to accelerate drug discovery and development by providing access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. TuneLab will be made available in LiveDesign, Schrödinger’s widely used enterprise informatics platform, as a priority interface for participating biotech companies to access TuneLab workflows.

“As a leader in computational drug discovery, Schrödinger is pleased to partner with Lilly TuneLab," stated Pat Lorton, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, software at Schrödinger. “We are pleased that LiveDesign will be a priority platform partner for TuneLab workflows, reflecting the demand for a unified enterprise informatics solution that democratizes access to AI models, physics-based calculations, and experimental data across discovery teams.”

“Schrödinger has a long history of working with partners to accelerate drug discovery. We are pleased to be partnering with Lilly to expand the use of digital drug design methods, and ultimately drive greater impact for patients,” said Karen Akinsanya, president of R&D, therapeutics, and chief strategy officer, partnerships. “Schrödinger has a track record of successfully leveraging LiveDesign’s array of enterprise features, including physics-based and AI/ML methods, to advance our proprietary and collaborative programs, and we look forward to building on that success with TuneLab.”

In creating TuneLab, Lilly has leveraged a global network of world-class technology partners, including Schrödinger and other leading AI/ML providers. TuneLab is hosted by a third-party and uses a privacy-first approach called federated learning, which allows Lilly and partner companies to use the platform while keeping their proprietary data separate and private.

About LiveDesign

LiveDesign is a flexible, cloud-native working environment for discovery teams spanning both small and large molecule research. LiveDesign provides centralized access to all project information for computational and medicinal chemists, including experimental data and in silico predictions, enabling streamlined workflows and collaborative decision-making. LiveDesign allows research teams to leverage Schrödinger’s suite of cutting-edge computational modeling tools within a single interface, democratizing access to both physics-based and machine learning calculations. LiveDesign, via the LiveDesign ML module, enables rapid AI/ML molecular property predictions by training, deploying, and integrating models into collaborative drug discovery workflows. For more information, visit www.schrodinger.com/platform/products/livedesign/.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and internal programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

