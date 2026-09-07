SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Schedule update: Stryker to participate in the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Encore Boston Harbor, as previously reported.

Preston Wells, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations will now participate in a fireside chat session at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern time). A simultaneous live audio webcast and replay of the session can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com   

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Michigan Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney