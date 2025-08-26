Scenic Enters License and Research Agreement with Alnylam



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 26, 2025 – Scenic Biotech, a pioneer in modifier therapies for severe diseases, today announced a license and research agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) to leverage Scenic's Cell-Seq platform for discovering novel targets for RNAi therapeutics.

"Collaborating with the leading innovator in RNAi therapeutics represents significant validation of our Cell-Seq platform's unique ability to connect cellular pathways to actionable drug targets," said Vincent Blomen, PhD, Senior Director of Discovery Sciences at Scenic Biotech. "As we advance our pipeline of first-in-class disease-modifying therapies, we're committed to empowering our partners in developing innovative medicines for patients facing devastating conditions."

This collaboration marks Scenic's third Cell-Seq collaboration with major US biotech and pharmaceutical companies, following ongoing multi-year agreements with Genentech and Bristol Myers Squibb. These collaborations harness the Cell-Seq platform's capacity to deliver genetic insights that drive novel therapeutic discovery and development. While Scenic focuses primarily on identifying modifier genes, the technology has proven its ability to map unexplored biological pathways and investigate disease mechanisms.

Scenic Biotech is advancing modifier therapy, a radical new approach to treating genetic disorders. Instead of targeting the primary disease-causing mutation, modifier therapy seeks to rebalance health by acting on another gene that can improve or in some cases even bypass the disease impact, leading to a therapeutic effect. Our robust pipeline, derived from our proprietary Cell-Seq platform, includes small molecule programs that are wholly owned. In addition, our platform is leveraged through strategic collaborations with multinational pharmaceutical leaders. By unlocking new pathways in the genome, Scenic Biotech is developing a range of modifier therapies to help patients.

