Savara Announces Encore Presentations From the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 Trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution (Molgramostim) in Patients With Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, announced encore presentations of top-line data from the pivotal, Phase 3 IMPALA-2 clinical trial of molgramostim in aPAP will be presented at the 65th Congress of the German Society of Pneumology (DGP) in Leipzig, Germany taking place April 9-12 and at the 65th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Respiratory Society (JRS) taking place April 11-13, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.





DGP 2025 Virtual Presentation

Poster Title: Inhaled Molgramostim Improves Pulmonary Gas Exchange, Quality of Life, and Exercise Capacity in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Session: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Lung Cancer & Infections

Date/Time of Poster Discussion Session: April 9, 2025, 14:05 – 14:10 CEST

Presenter: Francesco Bonella, M.D., Center for Interstitial and Rare Lung Disease, Pneumology Department, Ruhrlandklinik University Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany

For more information about the 65th Congress of the DGP, please visit their website.

JRS 2025 Poster

Poster Title: Inhaled Molgramostim for the Treatment of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results from the IMPALA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Session: English Poster Discussion “Rare Disease”

Date/Time of Poster Discussion Session: April 12, 2025, 14:15 – 14:30 JST

Abstract Number: EPD65

Poster Number: 65

Presenter: Yoshikazu Inoue, M.D., Clinical Research Center, NHO Kiniki Chuo Chest Medical Center and Internal Medicine, Osaka Anti-Tuberculosis Association Osaka Fukujuji Hospital, Osaka, Japan

For more details about the JRS Annual Meeting, please visit their website.

Following the sessions, the presentations will be available on the Congresses & Publications page of the Savara corporate website.

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

aPAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas exchange, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

