Satellos to Participate in November 2024 Investor Conferences

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (“Satellos” or the “Company”) (TSX: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team of the Company will participate in the following investor conferences.





Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2024

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024

Format: Participation in 1x1 meetings

Dates: November 19 – 21, 2024

The fireside chat and presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website and a replay will be available following the events.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has incorporated breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity into a proprietary discovery platform, called MyoReGenX™, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in this process affect muscle regeneration and are amenable to therapeutic intervention. With this platform, Satellos is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics to correct muscle stem cell polarity and promote the body’s innate muscle repair and regeneration process. The Company’s lead program is an oral, small molecule drug candidate in development as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Contacts



Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091