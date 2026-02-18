Satellos to Host Virtual KOL Event on SAT-3247 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: MSLE, TSX: MSCL) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET, featuring Kevin M. Flanigan, MD, the Wolfe Foundation Endowed Chair in Neuromuscular Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics and neurology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Dr. Flanigan will join company management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Interested participants may register here.

The event will provide an overview of Satellos' SAT-3247, an oral small molecule therapy designed to restore natural muscle repair and regeneration in DMD and related conditions. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a protein involved in muscle stem-cell signaling, a process that is disrupted in DMD due to the absence of dystrophin. The session will review results from the completed Phase 1a/b clinical trial in healthy volunteers and adults with DMD; outline TRAILHEAD, an open-label study in adult participants; and share updates on BASECAMP, an ongoing Phase 2 pediatric study.

ABOUT KEVIN M. FLANIGAN, MD

Kevin M. Flanigan, MD, is the Director of the Center for Gene Therapy at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute of Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH), where he holds the Robert F. & Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation Endowed Chair in Neuromuscular Research. Dr. Flanigan trained in Neurology and Neuromuscular Disease at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship in Human Molecular Biology and Genetics at the University of Utah. After 14 years on the faculty in Utah, he joined NCH in 2009. He is currently the director of the NCH P50-funded Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Specialized Research Center and is a Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Ohio State University. His laboratory work is directed toward the identification of genetic modifiers of disease severity in the dystrophinopathies, and toward the molecular characterization and treatment of neuromuscular diseases, using both gene replacement and RNA-modifying therapies. His lab has a particular interest in AAV-delivered U7snRNAs modified to target specific exons in the DMD gene, which has led to a first-in-human clinical trial. He is an experienced clinical trialist and has conducted multiple clinical trials of gene transfer therapies in DMD, as well as the childhood neurodegenerative disorders mucopolysaccharidosis types 3A and 3B

ABOUT SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small molecule drug candidate being developed by Satellos as a novel approach to regenerating skeletal muscle lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD that is independent of dystrophin and applicable regardless of exon mutation status, with ongoing Phase 2 clinical studies, including TRAILHEAD, an open-label study in adult participants, and BASECAMP, a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study in pediatric participants.

ABOUT SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of helping restore muscle stem-cell signaling, a process that is disrupted in DMD. By addressing the loss of dystrophin-dependent cues, SAT-3247 may re-establish the signals that support effective muscle regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment, initially for DMD. Satellos is also working to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

