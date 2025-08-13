Satellos Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Highlights Upcoming Clinical Milestones

Reported positive Phase 1b data in five adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) after 28 days of treatment Demonstrated safety, tolerability and an approximate doubling in grip strength

On track to initiate a follow-up of the Phase 1b study in adults with DMD in Q3 2025 Expected to report 3-month interim data this year

Preparing submissions to enable initiation of a global Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in children with DMD

Appointed Dr. Wildon Farwell as chief medical officer (CMO)

Ended the second quarter of 2025 with cash balance of $52.1 million ($38.2 million in $U.S.)

“We are excited by the clean safety profile and promising functional improvements with SAT-3247 in our Phase 1a/1b study,” said Satellos Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Frank Gleeson. “The consistency between our clinical and preclinical findings continues to point to the transformative potential of SAT-3247 as a novel treatment for degenerative muscle conditions broadly. In Duchenne, current therapies are making important progress in slowing disease progression and preserving muscle. We designed SAT-3247 to do something different — help rebuild muscle and improve strength. We look forward to our imminent Phase 1b long-term follow-up trial in adults and planned Phase 2 study with children, where we aim to demonstrate how SAT-3247 may contribute to that most important goal of improving functional outcomes for people living with Duchenne through a potentially safe, disease modifying, oral treatment.”

SAT-3247 CLINICAL PROGRESS

On May 22, 2025, Satellos announced positive Phase 1b results from a 28-day open-label study in five adult male patients with DMD (ages 20–27). SAT-3247 was safe and well tolerated in all participants Grip strength, measured using the standardized MyoGrip device, showed an approximate doubling across the 5 participants from ~ 2 kg to 4 kg. In addition, patients demonstrated an approximate average increase in force-vital capacity of 5%. Study participants appeared to remain stable in other exploratory measurement areas. The expected pharmacokinetic of SAT-3247 was met — an important result with these patients who were all on steroids.

Building on these positive outcomes, Satellos received approval and plans to initiate SAT-3247-LT-001 in Q3 2025. This will offer an additional 11 months of treatment for adult participants from the initial 28-day Phase 1b trial. The study will assess the durability of functional responses, longer-term safety, and changes in muscle composition as measured by MRI. Interim 3-month results are expected prior to year-end. Satellos also plans to expand the protocol to include additional patients.

Global Phase 2 trial for pediatric patients with DMD: Satellos is on track to submit an IND application to the FDA and CTAs in other countries in Q3 2025 to enable initiation — subject to regulatory approval — of a global Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept trial in pediatric patients with DMD. The planned trial is designed to assess safety, pediatric pharmacokinetics, optimal dose, biologic effects, and measures of functional efficacy.



FINANCIAL RESULTS (in $U.S.)

Satellos had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $38.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $48.5 million at Dec. 31, 2024. The decrease in funds available is due to the net loss in the current year period, as well as increased deposits related to the planned Phase 2 clinical trial.

For the three-months ended June 30, 2025, Satellos reported a net loss of $5.6 million ($0.03 loss per share), compared to a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.04 loss per share) for the three-months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net loss for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, was a result of increased research and development (R&D) expenses, as well as increased general and administrative (G&A) expenses.

R&D expenses increased to $4.4 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was the result of increased clinical costs associated with ongoing and planned clinical trials, partially offset by decreased CMC activities related to the process development and manufacturing of SAT-3247 for clinical use in the prior year period and preclinical costs due to IND enabling studies conducted to support the clinical regulatory filings for SAT-3247 as we prepared to initiate Phase 1 clinical development in Q3 2024.

G&A expenses increased to $1.9 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses in the current year period is primarily the result of increased salary and professional fees related to changes in headcount to support expanded operations and non-cash stock-based compensation expense due to new grants issued in the current period.

The Satellos consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2025, and the related management discussion and analysis will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small molecule drug being developed by Satellos as a novel treatment to regenerate skeletal muscle that is lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other degenerative or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD, independent of dystrophin and regardless of exon mutation status.

ABOUT SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

