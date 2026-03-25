Sarepta to Share First Clinical Data from siRNA Pipeline Targeting FSHD1 and DM1

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Wed., March 25, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to present the early clinical results from the Phase 1/2 ascending dose studies of SRP-1001 for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 1 (FSHD1) and SRP-1003 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112, rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825, tthornton@sarepta.com



Media Contact:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com