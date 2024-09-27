Sarepta Therapeutics to Present New Data from its Neuromuscular Portfolio at 2024 World Muscle Society Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will present at the 29th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society 2024 Congress (WMS 2024), taking place Oct. 8-12, 2024, in Prague, Czechia.





Among the data to be presented are new safety and efficacy results from several studies in the delandistrogene moxeparvovec clinical development program, including data from Studies 9001-101, 9001-103 (ENDEAVOR) and 9001-301 (EMBARK).

“New data to be presented at WMS from clinical studies of delandistrogene moxeparvovec include the first look at skeletal muscle and cardiac MRI outcomes from the EMBARK study, a late-breaking analysis of safety data from across all delandistrogene moxeparvovec clinical studies, and five-year functional results from Study SRP-9001-101, the longest-term data to date for a gene therapy in Duchenne,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of research and development, Sarepta Therapeutics. “The results add to the substantial and growing body of data for delandistrogene moxeparvovec.”

Podium Presentation:

19O: Muscle MRI outcomes in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treated with delandistrogene moxeparvovec: Findings from EMBARK Part 1 Oct. 12, 2024 1:45-2:00 a.m. EDT (07:45-08:00 CEST)

Late Breaking Poster:

726LBP: Long-term safety and tolerability of delandistrogene moxeparvovec in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: phase 1 to phase 3 clinical trials Oct. 11, 2024 9:45-10:45 a.m. EDT (15:45-16:45 CEST)

Poster Presentations (*Denotes encore presentation)

391P: Agreement and accuracy of ambulatory definitions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD): a cross-sectional analysis* Oct. 9, 2024 8:30-9:30 a.m. EDT (14:30-15:30 CEST) 94P: JOURNEY: a natural history study of Limb Girdle muscular dystrophies R3-R5: baseline characteristics of study cohort Oct. 9, 2024 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (17:15-18:15 CEST) 423P: Safety and efficacy of delandistrogene moxeparvovec versus placebo in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Phase 3 EMBARK primary results* Oct. 9, 2024 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (17:15-18:15 CEST) 424P: Micro-dystrophin expression and safety with delandistrogene moxeparvovec gene therapy for DMD in a broad population: Phase 1B trial (ENDEAVOR) Oct. 9, 2024 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (17:15-18:15 CEST) 425P: Five-year outcomes with delandistrogene moxeparvovec in patients with Duchenne Muscular dystrophy (DMD): a phase 1/2a study Oct. 9, 2024 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (17:15-18:15 CEST) 428P: Cardiac MRI outcomes in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treated with delandistrogene moxeparvovec: Findings from EMBARK Part 1 Oct. 9, 2024 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (17:15-18:15 CEST)

The full WMS 2024 program is available at https://www.wms2024.com/page/programme.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

