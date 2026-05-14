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Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, May 20, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The presentations will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112
rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825
tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Events
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
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