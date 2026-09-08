Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2026-2027 Academic Year

Recipients include 20 individuals living with Duchenne and five siblings of individuals living with the condition

Now in its ninth year, program has awarded more than 150 scholarships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced 25 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2026-2027 academic year. Of the academic scholarships, 20 will be awarded to individuals living with Duchenne and five to siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.

Now in its ninth year, the program was created to recognize individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their postsecondary education. In 2022, the Program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.

“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the 2026-2027 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief global policy & advocacy officer, Sarepta. “As we mark the ninth year of this program, we continue to be inspired by the commitment these students show to their education and their futures. This year’s class, which includes both new and repeat recipients, reflects a sustained focus on higher education among individuals living with Duchenne and demonstrates that students are not only pursuing their academic goals, but succeeding along the way. Through their essays, they shared powerful perspectives on growth, advocacy and creating change in their own lives and in the world around them. As we reflect on this year’s World Duchenne Awareness Day theme, ‘Access Saves Lives,’ we are reminded of the strength, insight and resilience these students bring to their families, communities and academic journeys. We are honored to support them and look forward to the impact they will continue to make.”

Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members who consider each applicant’s academic record, as well as community involvement, personal essay and recommendation letter. Submissions are de-identified for the selection panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

Charles Cooley, 2026 Route 79 Award Recipient and a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX who lives with Duchenne, is pursuing a degree in Biology and chose this field of study because it merges his passion for knowledge and his deep interest in the natural world. "In college, I feel fortunate to study something I genuinely care about while being surrounded by like-minded classmates and professors who share similar interests... I finally found my people and a place where I can learn, grow, and pursue my interests,” he said.

2026-2027 Route 79 Scholarship Recipients

Selim Argun, Emmanuel College

Caleb Beebe, Union University

Brian Brown, Colby-Sawyer College

Easton Coleman, University of Colorado Boulder

Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine

Charles Cooley, Southern Methodist University

Corbin Fanning, Texas A&M University-College Station

Jaden Hui, McHenry County College

Aidan Leffler, University of Washington-Seattle Campus

Alexander Llauro, California Lutheran University

Ryan Lugo, SUNY New Paltz

Heath Myers, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State World Campus

Thomas Parzymieso, Canisius College

Nicolas Raymond-Paez, Harford Community College

Evan Riley, University of Maine

Ryan Schultz, Rowan University

Naya Singhania, San Jose State University

Connor Vassigh, University of Houston-Downtown

Caulder Williams, Life University

Mykhailo Yelizarov, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College

2026-2027 Route 79 Sibling Scholarship Recipients

Jenna Austin, Duquesne University

Isabelle Bolton, Iowa State University

Sara Mouser, University of Iowa

Megan Parzymieso, Xavier University

Giovanna Vasconcelos da Costa e Silva, University of Florida

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a difference in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio or programs across muscle, central nervous system and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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Investor Contact:

Tam Thornton

tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contact:

Kara Hoeger

khoeger@sarepta.com