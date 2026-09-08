Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2026-2027 Academic Year

- Recipients include 20 individuals living with Duchenne and five siblings of individuals living with the condition
- Now in its ninth year, program has awarded more than 150 scholarships
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced 25 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2026-2027 academic year. Of the academic scholarships, 20 will be awarded to individuals living with Duchenne and five to siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.
Now in its ninth year, the program was created to recognize individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their postsecondary education. In 2022, the Program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.
“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the 2026-2027 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief global policy & advocacy officer, Sarepta. “As we mark the ninth year of this program, we continue to be inspired by the commitment these students show to their education and their futures. This year’s class, which includes both new and repeat recipients, reflects a sustained focus on higher education among individuals living with Duchenne and demonstrates that students are not only pursuing their academic goals, but succeeding along the way. Through their essays, they shared powerful perspectives on growth, advocacy and creating change in their own lives and in the world around them. As we reflect on this year’s World Duchenne Awareness Day theme, ‘Access Saves Lives,’ we are reminded of the strength, insight and resilience these students bring to their families, communities and academic journeys. We are honored to support them and look forward to the impact they will continue to make.”
Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members who consider each applicant’s academic record, as well as community involvement, personal essay and recommendation letter. Submissions are de-identified for the selection panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.
Charles Cooley, 2026 Route 79 Award Recipient and a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX who lives with Duchenne, is pursuing a degree in Biology and chose this field of study because it merges his passion for knowledge and his deep interest in the natural world. "In college, I feel fortunate to study something I genuinely care about while being surrounded by like-minded classmates and professors who share similar interests... I finally found my people and a place where I can learn, grow, and pursue my interests,” he said.
2026-2027 Route 79 Scholarship Recipients
- Selim Argun, Emmanuel College
- Caleb Beebe, Union University
- Brian Brown, Colby-Sawyer College
- Easton Coleman, University of Colorado Boulder
- Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine
- Charles Cooley, Southern Methodist University
- Corbin Fanning, Texas A&M University-College Station
- Jaden Hui, McHenry County College
- Aidan Leffler, University of Washington-Seattle Campus
- Alexander Llauro, California Lutheran University
- Ryan Lugo, SUNY New Paltz
- Heath Myers, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State World Campus
- Thomas Parzymieso, Canisius College
- Nicolas Raymond-Paez, Harford Community College
- Evan Riley, University of Maine
- Ryan Schultz, Rowan University
- Naya Singhania, San Jose State University
- Connor Vassigh, University of Houston-Downtown
- Caulder Williams, Life University
- Mykhailo Yelizarov, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
2026-2027 Route 79 Sibling Scholarship Recipients
- Jenna Austin, Duquesne University
- Isabelle Bolton, Iowa State University
- Sara Mouser, University of Iowa
- Megan Parzymieso, Xavier University
- Giovanna Vasconcelos da Costa e Silva, University of Florida
About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program
The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a difference in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio or programs across muscle, central nervous system and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.
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Contacts
Investor Contact:
Tam Thornton
tthornton@sarepta.com
Media Contact:
Kara Hoeger
khoeger@sarepta.com