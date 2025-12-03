Sarah Cannon Research Institute to Present Research on Advances in Blood Cancers and Blood Disorders at 2025 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

50+ SCRI Investigators Spotlight Innovations Through 100 Accepted Abstracts and Presentations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced today that it will showcase its latest research through 100 abstracts and presentations at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place in Orlando, Florida and virtually from December 6-9. SCRI’s expansive network is represented by more than 50 researchers who serve as first authors and co-authors across over 15 research locations.

A comprehensive list of SCRI abstracts and presentations at this year’s Annual Meeting & Exposition can be found here.

“This year’s ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition marks a milestone for SCRI, with the largest number of accepted abstracts and presentations in our history,” said David Spigel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, SCRI. “This achievement reflects not only the significance of the research, but also the meaningful collaboration and unwavering commitment of the investigators across our network, all united to advance the science that transforms care for people facing blood cancers and blood disorders.”

Noteworthy Presentations

Β-Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Disease

Haydar Frangoul, MD, MS, SCRI at TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital , will present “First Results of Exagamglogene Autotemcel in Pediatric Patients Aged 5-11 Years with Transfusion-Dependent Β-Thalassemia or Sickle Cell Disease with Recurrent Severe Vaso-Occlusive Crises” in an oral presentation on Saturday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST in OCCC - Chapin Theatre (W320).

, will present in an oral presentation on Saturday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST in OCCC - Chapin Theatre (W320). Dr. Frangoul is also first author on an oral presentation titled, “Enhanced CD34+ Cell Mobilizations, Collections, and Comparable Safety Profile with Fixed Dose versus Weight-Based Plerixafor Dosing in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Receiving Autologous CD34+ Base-Edited Hematopoietic Stem Cells in the Ongoing BEACON Study” on Monday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST in Hyatt - Regency Ballroom R.

Leukemia

Nosha Farhadfar, MD, SCRI at Methodist Healthcare, is first author on an oral presentation alongside Stephen Strickland, MD, MSCI, SCRI, and Alireza Eghtedar, MD, SCRI at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, titled, “Promising Results from an Ongoing Phase I Multicenter Study of Senti-202, a First-In-Class, CD33 and/or FLT3 & Not Endomucin, Selective Off-The-Shelf Logic Gated CAR NK Cell Therapy in Adults with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia” on Monday, December 8 at 5:45 p.m. EST in OCCC - Valencia Room W415BC.

Lymphoma

Jeff Sharman, MD, SCRI at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center I The US Oncology Network , serves as first author alongside co-authors John Burke, MD, SCRI at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers I The US Oncology Network , and Shachar Peles, MD, SCRI at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute I The US Oncology Network , on an oral presentation titled, “Fixed Treatment Duration Subcutaneous Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy in Elderly/Unfit Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Interim Results from The Phase II MorningSun Study” on Saturday, December 6 at 9:45 a.m. EST in OCCC - Tangerine Ballroom F2.

, serves as first author alongside co-authors , and , on an oral presentation titled, on Saturday, December 6 at 9:45 a.m. EST in OCCC - Tangerine Ballroom F2. Dr. Burke is first author alongside co-author Dr. Sharman on an oral presentation titled, “Fixed-Duration Subcutaneous Mosunetuzumab, with Maintenance Therapy, in Patients with Previously Untreated High-Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma: Longer Follow-Up and Exploratory Circulating Tumor DNA Analysis of The Phase II MorningSun Study” on Saturday, December 6 at 3:15 p.m. EST in OCCC - Tangerine Ballroom F2.

Other

James Essell, MD, SCRI at OHC I The US Oncology Network , is first author on an oral titled, “ Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Reduces Hospitalization due to Infection in Patients Being Treated for Hematological Malignancy” on Saturday, December 6 at 10:30 a.m. EST in OCCC - W230.

, is first author on an oral titled, “ on Saturday, December 6 at 10:30 a.m. EST in OCCC - W230. Dr. Farhadfar will deliver “Safety and Feasibility of 0.6 mg/kg Every 4 Weeks Dosing of Axatilimab in Patients Treated in the AGAVE-201 Study” in an oral presentation on Saturday, December 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST in OCCC - W331.

In addition to scientific presentations, SCRI researchers will participate in and lead ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition sessions, including:

Hans Lee, MD, SCRI , will moderate the session, Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Advances in Treatment Strategies for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, on Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST in OCCC - West Hall D1.

, will moderate the session, Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Advances in Treatment Strategies for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, on Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST in OCCC - West Hall D1. Dr. Burke will present “Engagement of Community Physicians in Clinical Trials” during the session, How Can Community-Based and Academic Hematologists Foster Clinical Trial Participation as Part of Patient Care? on Sunday, December 7 at 9:40 a.m. EST in Hyatt - Plaza Int'l HIJK.

Additional Poster Presentations with SCRI First Authors

Saturday, December 6

“Real-World Treatment Patterns, Factors Associated with Discontinuation and Toxicity Across Covalent BTK Inhibitors in First-Line Tx of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma,” Dr. Burke, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST, OCCC - West Halls B3-B4.

Sunday, December 7

“ First-Line Consolidation with Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel in Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Minimal Residual Disease after Response to Standard Therapy: The Pivotal, Randomized, Open‑Label Phase 2 ALPHA3 Study ” and “ Correlation Between Real-World Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival among Patients with First-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Receiving Covalent Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors or B-Cell Lymphoma 2 Inhibitors ,” Dr. Burke , 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST, OCCC - West Halls B3-B4.

” and “ ,” , 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST, OCCC - West Halls B3-B4. “Asciminib in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase: Efficacy and Safety Results of the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE Trial in the Cohort of Patients with 1 Prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor,” M. Yair Levy, MD, SCRI at Texas Oncology I The US Oncology Network, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST, OCCC - West Halls B3-B4.

Monday, December 8

“Diverse Preferences for Treatment Options in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Survey Results from Patients in The United States,” “Optimizing Processes for Adverse Event Management for Bispecific Antibodies for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in Community Practice: Insights from a Quality Improvement Initiative,” and “A First-In-Human Phase 1 Trial of LY4152199, A B-Cell Activation Factor Receptor T-Cell Engager Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Previously Treated B-Cell Malignancies” Krish Patel, MD, SCRI, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST, OCCC - West Halls B3-B4.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients into clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Becca Gelman, Marketing & Communications

Becca.Gelman@SCRI.com