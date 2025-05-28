Sarah Cannon Research Institute Announces Strategic Alliance With AbbVie to Advance Novel Cancer Therapies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced a strategic alliance with AbbVie. The alliance aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapies for patients with cancer through collaborative scientific engagement and operational synergies to enhance the delivery of clinical trials.

"By combining SCRI’s scientific and operational expertise in conducting clinical trials in the community with AbbVie’s innovative drug development approach, we can further strengthen our mission to advance novel therapies for patients," said Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, SCRI. "Working together, we can expedite the development of more treatment options and transform clinical trial delivery, providing greater access to cutting-edge therapies for patients close to home.”

SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients to clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Through the alliance, SCRI and AbbVie will enhance scientific connectivity, enabling collaboration with SCRI’s physician leadership and contract research organization, SCRI Development Innovations, to drive clinical development.

“We are encouraged about the opportunity to establish a strategic scientific alliance with SCRI as we work together on initiatives aimed to address high unmet needs for patients battling cancer," said Svetlana Kobina, MD., PhD., Vice President of AbbVie Oncology, Global Medical Affairs. "Through close collaboration with SCRI and its community sites, we hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the treatment paths and health needs of patients living with cancer to provide tailored, patient-centered scientific solutions. This partnership enables us to delve deeper into the challenges faced by medical oncologists, hematologists, patients and caregivers to help us design clinical studies that more accurately represent all patient communities.”

The collaboration will leverage SCRI’s advanced research operational capabilities through its Accelero model, which maximizes site contributions, optimizes site activation timelines, and synchronizes end-to-end clinical research management. The Accelero model utilizes SCRI’s robust Personalized Medicine program, including centralized screening services to enable more seamless identification and enrollment of patients on studies. Additionally, through SCRI's streamlined data delivery solutions, SCRI can ensure timely access to data to inform drug development and optimize clinical trial delivery.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients to clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact: Becca.Gelman@scri.com