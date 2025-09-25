SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sapu Nano’s Sapu003 Advances to Human Clinical Testing - Transforming Everolimus Delivery with Full Bioavailability for Breast Cancer Patients

September 24, 2025 | 
2 min read

Sapu003 Designed to Overcome Limitations of Afinitor®, FDA-Approved Oral Everolimus, Delivering Full Strength of Everolimus via Intravenous Injection

AUSTRALIA, Sydney, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapu Nano, developer of Deciparticle, today announced it received approval from Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 1 human clinical trial of Sapu003—an injectable form of Everolimus—for the treatment of breast cancer. Sapu Nano is part of the Sapu family of companies, formed through GMP Biotechnology Limited, a joint venture between Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) and Dragon Overseas Capital Limited.

Everolimus is an FDA-approved drug (Afinitor®) for various cancers, including advanced breast cancer, kidney cancer, and certain rare tumors. In oral pill form, only about 10% of the drug is absorbed by the body, limiting its effectiveness. Using Sapu Nano’s proprietary Deciparticle™ technology, Sapu003, delivered intravenously, allows 100% of the drug to reach the bloodstream. Preclinical studies suggest this approach could be more effective than the current approach.

“We are extremely pleased to receive approval from HREC to proceed with human clinical trials,” said Sapu Nano CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu. “Despite advances in treatment, a critical unmet need for next generation mTOR inhibitors remains. Current therapies often extend progression-free survival for less than one year and rarely deliver long-term disease control. This Phase 1 trial will allow us to determine the best dose for future studies, including a Phase 3 trial.”

Dr. Sud Agarwal, CEO, Ingenu, added: “The approval of Sapu003 to enter human trials is a landmark moment. By enabling full drug absorption through intravenous delivery, this program has the potential to achieve meaningful tumor shrinkage where oral formulations have been limited. We are proud to support Sapu Nano in advancing this therapy, potentially giving breast cancer patients better outcomes and improved quality of life.”

What This Means for Patients

Put simply, Sapu003 is a new way of giving an existing cancer drug, so it works better. By delivering it intravenously, researchers can deliver the medicine at full strength, which could make it more effective at shrinking tumors. This first trial is the starting point to see if this improved version can give breast cancer patients longer-lasting benefits and new hope.

Investor & Media Contact
Sapu Nano (US) LLC
Investor Relations
ir@sapubio.com


Australia Breast cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo
Cancer
Big Pharma-Backed mRNA Startup Bags $153M Series B Amid Policy Headwinds
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Breast cancer
Gilead’s Trodelvy, With Keytruda, Slows Disease Progression in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
April 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Breast Cancer awareness month card illustration. Pink ribbon and hand fist up power in retro collage craft style. Design concept for disease prevention or october support campaign.
Breast cancer
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Push Enhertu to Frontline Breast Cancer With Phase III Data
April 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac