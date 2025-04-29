Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 29, 2025 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 CEST at Haus der Wirtschaft, Hardstrasse 1, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland.

The invitation to the AGM with agenda items and explanations will be sent to registered shareholders by mail and can be viewed on Santhera’s website at www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings

Agenda (Overview)

Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2024 Appropriation of the Annual Result and Offset of Deficit