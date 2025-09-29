Sanofi expands patient affordability program by offering access to all its insulins for $35 per month in the US

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi US today announces a broad expansion of its Insulins Valyou Savings Program by offering a 30-day supply of any Sanofi insulin for $35 to all patients in the US with a valid prescription. The program, first created for people without health insurance, will be available to all Americans regardless of insurance status, including those with commercial insurance or Medicare, to ensure affordable access to these critical medicines.

Sanofi's expanded Insulins Valyou Savings Program now ensures no American needs to pay more than $35 per month for their Sanofi insulins.

"Our announcement builds on an idea first championed by President Trump to lower costs for American patients at the pharmacy counter. At Sanofi, we share his objective and believe that no one should struggle to afford their insulin and we are proud to take this next step as we play our part to keep America healthy," said Adam Gluck, Head of US Corporate Affairs, Sanofi. "By expanding our Insulins Valyou Savings Program, we're taking concrete action to address a critical healthcare issue for millions of Americans living with diabetes. We will continue to work with policymakers and stakeholders across the healthcare system on additional sustainable, long-term solutions to improve access to medicines."

Sanofi's Insulins Valyou Savings Program works at most pharmacies across the US, including independent and rural pharmacies, without creating complex hurdles for patients.

The expanded program will cover all Sanofi insulins and will be implemented nationwide. This initiative builds on Sanofi's longstanding commitment to access and affordability. Under this expansion, every American will be able to purchase any combination, type, and quantity of Sanofi insulins with a valid prescription for a fixed monthly price of $35.

"Diabetes management requires consistent access to medication, and financial barriers can lead to rationing or skipping doses, which can have serious health consequences," said Olivier Bogillot, Head of General Medicines, North America, Sanofi. "This program expansion emphasizes our continued support for America's diabetes community."

The expanded Insulins Valyou Savings Program will be available to patients beginning January 1, 2026. Patients can enroll at Sanofi Patient Connection or by calling 1-888-847-4877.

