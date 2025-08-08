Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Announced positive topline results from registrational STAAR study in Fabry disease, including positive mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope at 52-weeks across all dosed patients in the study, which U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed will serve as primary basis of approval.

First clinical site initiated for Phase 1/2 STAND study in chronic neuropathic pain. Expect to dose first patient in fall of 2025, with preliminary proof of efficacy data anticipated in late 2026.

Held productive meeting with Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to discuss prion disease study ahead of anticipated Clinical Trial Application (CTA) submission.

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today reported recent business highlights and second quarter 2025 financial results.

“I’m proud of the progress achieved across our pipeline this quarter. The announcement of positive topline results from our registrational STAAR study in Fabry disease represented a significant step forward on our path towards commercialization for this important program,” said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo Therapeutics. “This quarter we also became a clinical-stage neurology company, with the initiation of our first clinical site in the Phase 1/2 STAND study in chronic neuropathic pain. We are excited to soon dose the first patient in this study and look forward to sharing clinical data by the end of 2026.”

Recent Business Highlights

Corporate Updates

Raised approximately $21 million in net proceeds from an underwritten registered equity offering.





Fabry Disease

Announced positive topline results from the registrational Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a wholly owned investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with Fabry disease.

Following a single dose of isaralgagene civaparvovec, a positive mean annualized eGFR slope of 1.965 mL/min/1.73m 2 /year (95% confidence interval (CI): -0.153, 4.083) at 52-weeks was observed across all 32 dosed patients in the study, which the FDA has agreed will serve as an intermediate clinical endpoint under the Accelerated Approval pathway.

/year (95% confidence interval (CI): -0.153, 4.083) at 52-weeks was observed across all 32 dosed patients in the study, which the FDA has agreed will serve as an intermediate clinical endpoint under the Accelerated Approval pathway. Furthermore, a mean annualized eGFR slope at Week 104 of 1.747 mL/min/1.73m 2 /year (95% CI: -0.106, 3.601) was observed for the 19 patients who have achieved 104-weeks of follow-up.

/year (95% CI: -0.106, 3.601) was observed for the 19 patients who have achieved 104-weeks of follow-up. Key secondary endpoints in the study were also positive. Elevated expression of alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity was maintained for up to 4.5 years for the longest treated patient. Plasma lyso-Gb3 levels remained generally stable following Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) withdrawal. A stabilization in cardiac endpoints was also observed, including cardiac function, morphological and biomarker data in the 32 patients with 52 weeks of follow-up.

Patients demonstrated a range of other clinical benefits, including improvements in disease severity reported in the Fabry Outcome Survey adaptation of the Mainz Severity Score Index (FOS-MSSI) age-adjusted score and statistically and clinically significant improvements in the short form-36 (SF-36) quality of life scores at week 52 compared to baseline. Statistically significant improvements in the gastrointestinal symptoms rating scale (GSRS) compared to baseline were also observed.

Furthermore, following a single administration of isaralgagene civaparvovec, additional clinical benefits were observed in some patients, such as the reduction or elimination in pain medication usage and the resumption of sweating, that has enabled these patients to perform physical tasks and exercise.

Isaralgagene civaparvovec demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in the study, without the requirement for preconditioning. The majority of adverse events were grade 1-2 in nature.

We believe these data support the potential for isaralgagene civaparvovec to be a one-time, durable treatment for Fabry disease that can improve patient outcomes and will form the basis for an anticipated Biologics License Application (BLA) submission under the Accelerated Approval pathway as early as the first quarter of 2026.

Sangamo plans to present additional clinical data at the 15th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM2025), September 2-6, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan.

Sangamo continues to engage with the FDA ahead of the planned BLA submission for isaralgagene civaparvovec, and continues to engage in business development negotiations for a potential Fabry commercialization agreement.

Core Neurology Pipeline

Chronic Neuropathic Pain – ST-503

Nine clinical sites selected to date for the Phase 1/2 STAND study evaluating ST-503, an investigational epigenetic regulator for the treatment of intractable pain due to idiopathic small fiber neuropathy (iSFN), a type of chronic neuropathic pain.

First clinical site has been initiated and patient identification is in progress.

Expect to dose first patient in the fall of 2025, with preliminary proof of efficacy data anticipated in Q4 2026.

Plan to present updated nonclinical data at the 9th International Congress on Neuropathic Pain, taking place September 4-6, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Prion Disease – ST-506

CTA-enabling activities continue to advance for ST-506, an investigational epigenetic regulator for the treatment of prion disease, leveraging STAC-BBB.

Held productive meeting with the MHRA, including alignment on nonclinical safety studies and clinical study design.

Presented in the prestigious Presidential Symposium at the 28th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting to showcase the potent combination of epigenetic regulation and capsid delivery technology for the treatment of prion disease in animal models, including a profound survival extension observed in disease mouse models.

Completed ST-506 dose range finding study and advancing preparations for good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology study.

A CTA submission for ST-506 is expected as early as mid-2026.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $20.0 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $36.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Revenues

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $18.3 million, compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2024.

The increase of $18.0 million in revenues was primarily attributable to our receipt of an upfront license payment under our capsid license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Research and development $ 27.1 $ 24.2 $ 53.1 $ 60.1 General and administrative 9.1 12.0 19.1 23.8 Impairment of long-lived assets - 1.2 - 5.5 Total operating expenses 36.2 37.4 72.2 89.4 Impairment of long-lived assets - (1.2 ) - (5.5 ) Depreciation and amortization (1.0 ) (1.2 ) (2.0 ) (2.6 ) Stock-based compensation (2.2 ) (3.1 ) (4.8 ) (5.8 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 33.0 $ 31.9 $ 65.4 $ 75.5

Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $36.2 million, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude impairment charges, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $33.0 million, compared to $31.9 million for the same period in 2024.

The decrease in total operating expenses on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by cost reductions resulting from the strategic realignment of the business, which included a lower headcount due to the restructuring of operations and corresponding reductions in workforce, lower impairment charges recorded in the current year, contract termination costs recorded in 2024 relating to a manufacturing-related supplier arrangement, and a decrease in facilities and infrastructure costs. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in clinical and manufacturing expenses due to BLA readiness activities for our Fabry disease program.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 were $38.3 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $41.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, together with the proceeds from sales of common stock under our at-the-market offering program since June 30, 2025, will be sufficient to fund our planned operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Financial Guidance for 2025 Reiterated

On a GAAP basis, we continue to expect total operating expenses in the range of approximately $135 million to $155 million in 2025, which includes estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We continue to expect non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $7 million, and estimated depreciation and amortization of approximately $3 million, in the range of approximately $125 million to $145 million in 2025, consistent with 2024. This reflects our intention to operate a lean neurology-focused business and to continue advancing isaralgagene civaparvovec towards a potential BLA submission, while continuing to engage in business development negotiations for a potential Fabry commercialization agreement.

Upcoming Events

Sangamo plans to participate in the following events:

Investor Conferences

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, September 3-5, 2025

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 3-5, 2025

Access links for available webcasts for investor conferences will be available on the Sangamo website in the Investors and Media section under Events. Available materials will be found on the Sangamo website after the event under Presentations.

Conference Call

The Sangamo management team will hold a corporate call to further discuss program and financial updates on Thursday, August 7, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly.

An updated corporate presentation is available in the Investors and Media section under Presentations.

The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo website in the Investors and Media section under Events. A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible at the same link.

