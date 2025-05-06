Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that the company has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results after the markets close on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 12, which will remain open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo’s pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

