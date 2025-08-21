Sana Biotechnology Announces Closing of Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SANA) (“Sana”), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that it has closed the sale of 3,358,208 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.35 per share, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in connection with Sana’s previously announced underwritten public offering, which closed on August 8, 2025. All of the shares were sold by Sana. Total gross proceeds from the offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option, were approximately $86.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and TD Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the SEC. Sana has filed with the SEC the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com ; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA.