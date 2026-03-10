Samsung Biologics Announces Collaboration with Lilly to Establish New Gateway Labs Site in Korea

Partnership expands Lilly's global network of shared innovation hubs and strengthens Samsung Biologics' role as a connector between early-stage innovation and global development and manufacturing

Facility to provide research infrastructure for up to 30 biotech companies within Samsung Biologics' Bio Campus II to support the advancement of next-generation therapies

INCHEON, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to establish a Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) site in Korea.

The new Gateway Labs site will serve as a hub to support early-stage and emerging biotechnology companies, as they advance scientific research toward development and manufacturing. The facility will feature flexibly designed laboratory space and research infrastructure, collaborative space, and operational support, with capacity for up to 30 companies jointly selected by Lilly and Samsung.

Under the collaboration agreement, Samsung Biologics will develop and operate the new facility, with Lilly Gateway Labs providing customized scientific engagement to support resident biotech companies and catalyze collaboration across the Korea life sciences sector. Located within Samsung Biologics' Bio Campus II site, the facility will comprise five stories totaling 125,000ft2 and is expected to be completed in July 2027.

Beyond supporting individual companies, the site is expected to contribute to Korea's broader biotechnology ecosystem by attracting global innovation activity, fostering talent development, and strengthening the country's position as a hub for early-stage life science research. By connecting domestic and international biotech startups with global industry expertise, the initiative aims to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into development and manufacturing within Korea, supporting long-term growth of the national bio-industry.

The Lilly Gateway Labs model is designed to enable resident companies to accelerate drug discovery and development by combining infrastructure and connecting company founders and scientists with Lilly's global network of experts. Lilly Gateway Labs is part of Lilly Catalyze360, which supports biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities. Since the first Gateway Labs site opened in 2019, resident companies have collectively raised more than $3 billion, fueling progress on over 50 therapeutic programs.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in expanding Gateway Labs' global reach," said Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., vice president, and global head of Lilly Gateway Labs and Catalyze360 Portfolio Management. "Korea has emerged as a vibrant center for life sciences innovation with exceptional scientific talent. By establishing Gateway Labs here, we're creating a hub where early-stage companies can access the resources, expertise, and connections needed to accelerate their journey from discovery to development, strengthening both local and global biotech innovation."

"The initiative reflects Samsung Biologics' long-term commitment to advancing innovation across the healthcare ecosystem," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "By establishing a global open innovation platform in Korea in collaboration with Lilly's Gateway Labs network, we aim to strengthen the foundation of the domestic bio-industry while connecting it more deeply with the global innovation network. Through this platform, we are creating an environment where promising scientific innovations can progress into new lifesaving therapies, supporting sustainable industry growth, enhanced patient care, and a healthier community."

