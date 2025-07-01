Saluda Medical Appoints Barry Regan as Chief Executive Officer

Follows the Addition of Mike Mathias as Chief Commercial Officer in Late 2024 and Jim Erickson as Chief Financial Officer in Late 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical, Inc., a pioneer in the development and commercialization of a novel neuromodulation platform designed to transform the lives of patients with chronic neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Barry Regan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 14, 2025. In his most recent roles, Mr. Regan served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Dexcom and Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Wright Medical.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barry to Saluda and are fortunate to augment our leadership team with his extensive experience at a critical juncture," said Doug Godshall, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saluda Medical. "Combined with the recent appointments of Mike Mathias as Chief Commercial Officer and Jim Erickson as Chief Financial Officer, we are confident Saluda has the right team of seasoned and driven leaders in place to fully realize our vision of bringing scientifically-based spinal cord stimulation, and neuromodulation more broadly, into the future with our unparalleled dose-controlled, closed-loop platform. On behalf of the Board, we also extend our gratitude to Jim Schuermann for his contributions to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Bob Palmisano, Board Member of Saluda Medical and former Chief Executive Officer of Wright Medical added, "I am excited to work with Barry again following our time together at Wright. Barry's proven track record of driving transformational change to support growth and profitability at large, global healthcare organizations, including at Wright and most recently at Dexcom, will undoubtedly benefit Saluda as the Company continues to scale commercial operations for the Evoke System."

"I am thrilled to join Saluda as Chief Executive Officer at this exciting time," said Barry Regan. "I look forward to working with Mike Mathias, Jim Erickson, Doug, Bob, and the entire team to continue establishing Saluda as a new standard of care in neuromodulation and transforming the lives of patients with chronic neurological conditions."

About Barry Regan



Mr. Regan brings more than 30 years of operations experience across both the medical device and pharmaceutical industries to his new role as President and CEO of Saluda Medical. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Dexcom, which included responsibility for overseeing the capital investment strategy supporting the scale-up of internal and external supplier manufacturing processes for Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Prior to Dexcom, Mr. Regan held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Wright Medical, and before that, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Smith & Nephew. Earlier in his career, Mr. Regan served as Vice President, Manufacturing & General Manager, Puerto Rico at AbbVie, and also held various positions at Abbott of increasing responsibility over a 17-year period. He holds a Bachelor of Technology from the University of Limerick and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

About Saluda Medical



Saluda Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing treatments for chronic neurological conditions using its novel neuromodulation platform. The Company's closed-loop, dose-control platform senses and measures neural responses to stimulation and automatically adjusts therapy based on real-time neurophysiological feedback. The Company's first product, the Evoke® System, is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain, and is designed to treat chronic neuropathic pain by providing spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy that senses and measures neural activation to optimize therapy and reduce patient and clinician burden. 12-month results from the EVOKE study, the first and only prospective, multi-center, parallel-arm, double-blind, randomized controlled pivotal study with a voluntary crossover arm in SCS, that demonstrated clinically superior pain relief to open-loop therapy, were published in The Lancet Neurology, 24-month results were published in JAMA Neurology, and 36-month data, that demonstrated sustained pain relief, were published in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. To learn more, including risks and important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com/us/safety/.

Saluda and Evoke are registered trademarks owned by Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

