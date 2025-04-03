Sai Life Sciences sets up Peptide Research Center in India





HYDERABAD, India, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 I NSE: SAILIFE), an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has inaugurated a dedicated Peptide Research Center at its integrated R&D Campus in Hyderabad, India.

Announcing the launch, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: “As the pharmaceutical industry evolves from small molecules to emerging modalities like peptides, we are expanding our capabilities to stay ahead. Our new Peptide Research Center reflects this commitment—designed to meet the growing demand for complex peptide synthesis and conjugation. With this investment, we reinforce our role as a trusted partner in advancing next-generation therapeutics.”

The Peptide Research Center is designed to support innovator pharma and biotech companies with specialized services across peptide synthesis, discovery, and advanced modalities, including complex conjugates. The facility integrates automation, advanced liquid handling, robotics, and high-throughput systems, enhancing precision, scalability, and efficiency in the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics.

Maneesh Pingle, Head of Discovery Services, said: “The demand for peptide-based therapeutics is rising rapidly, driven by their high specificity, biocompatibility, and lower risk of off-target effects. At Sai Life Sciences, we have a seasoned team of scientists with years of experience successfully delivering peptide discovery and development projects. Combined with our expanding capabilities, this expertise positions us strongly to support our clients’ evolving needs as they advance peptide therapies across diverse therapeutic areas.”

The new Peptide Research Center will be integrated with Sai Life Sciences’ end-to-end discovery services, spanning synthetic and medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK, and toxicology. This holistic approach ensures seamless transitions across different stages of drug discovery, accelerating timelines and enhancing success rates for peptide-based drug development.

By combining deep expertise, cutting-edge technology, and an integrated approach, Sai Life Sciences strengthens its commitment to supporting global clients in advancing innovative peptide therapeutics.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that works with over 300 global innovator pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of their NCE small molecule programmes. Over the past 25 years, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of programmes, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. The company has over 3,000 employees across its facilities in India, UK, USA and Japan. https://www.sailife.com/

For further information, contact:

Sriram Gopalakrishnan

Vice President, Corporate Communication

Sai Life Sciences Limited

Ph: +91 9121295355

sriram.g@sailife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52246895-a034-4081-a4c7-ff666578ada5