Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in New York, NY with a fireside chat at 2pm ET (link here ).

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com , with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, and a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com .

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com