Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference and Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 29, 2026

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhibitors of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key lipid synthesis regulator, for acne, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Boston, MA with a fireside chat at 10:30am ET (link here).

Inducement Grant

In connection with the hiring of two employees, the Compensation Committee of Sagimet’s Board of Directors approved that an inducement grant of 63,600 stock options in aggregate to purchase shares of the Company’s Series A common stock be granted on October 28, 2026 to the newly hired employees.

The option awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to the acceptance of employment with Sagimet.

The options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Sagimet’s Series A common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Market on October 28, 2026. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying each stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the employee’s employment commencement date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter, subject to each individual’s continued service with Sagimet through the applicable vesting dates.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors. FASN is a key regulator of the de novo lipogenesis pathway, which is overactive in acne and can cause elevated sebum and inflammation. FASN is also implicated in other diseases, including MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. Denifanstat, Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, is an oral, once-daily FASN inhibitor currently being evaluated in a U.S. Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com