Saghmos Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Anna Kazanchyan, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Grant MD, Chief Regulatory Officer and Former Deputy Director, FDA, Division of Cardiology and Nephrology, are scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:15 am Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be accessible at https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/111124a_js/?entity=63_JDML0IP. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the presentation.

About Saghmos Therapeutics

Saghmos is developing ST-62516 (trimetazidine), a cardiorenal metabolic modulator to reduce the risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Major Adverse Cardiac and Kidney Events (MACKE) after contrast procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Over one million PCI procedures are performed annually in the US in patients with unstable angina (heart attack). About half of these patients have comorbidities which impact the safety of PCI. This is a major unmet medical need with no FDA-approved drugs available to prevent or treat AKI and MACKE. Saghmos Therapeutics is collaborating with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to optimize and operationalize the Phase 3 study for ST-62516.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Saghmos Therapeutics’ business, intellectual property, clinical and regulatory plans, commercial potential, and the value and benefits of ST-62516. In any forward-looking statement in which Saghmos expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Saghmos’ actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources, uncertainties and changes related to the law and regulatory process, and general changes in the economic environment. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Saghmos does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

