Rznomics Reports Major Advances in High-Efficiency Circular RNA Production in Nucleic Acids Research

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics Inc.(KOSDAQ: 476830), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of RNA-based gene therapies, announced a major breakthrough in the high-efficiency production of circular RNA (circRNA) – a rapidly emerging modality in next-generation RNA therapeutics.

The research was published online in Nucleic Acids Research (NAR), a premier international journal in the fields of nucleic acid research and molecular biology, on September 4, 2026. The article is titled "Target Site Selection and P1 Engineering Enable Highly Efficient Circular RNA Production via End-to-End Self-Targeting and Splicing".

The study highlights a substantial enhancement in the circRNA production efficiency of Rznomics' proprietary Self-Targeting and Splicing (STS) technology, which enables RNA molecules to spontaneously form a circular structure during in vitro transcription.

Unlike conventional linear RNA, circRNA features a covalently closed-loop structure, rendering it highly resistant to enzymatic degradation. This superior stability makes circRNA a highly promising platform for a broad spectrum of RNA-based medicines, including vaccines and protein therapeutics.

However, circularization efficiency generally decreases as RNA length increases. This limitation restricts the size of genes that can be practically accommodated and poses a challenge for efficient large-scale manufacturing.

To address this limitation, the Rznomics research team systematically screened target sites for self-circularization and implemented an engineering strategy to optimize the P1 construct involved in the self-circularization reaction.

The study revealed that self-circularization efficiency fluctuates significantly depending on the location of the target site, even within the same RNA sequence, demonstrating that optimal target site selection is a key factor for high-yield circRNA production. The researchers further engineered the P1 construct by sequentially introducing a short polyA10 sequence and an antisense sequence designed to strengthen interaction with the target site, improving self-circularization efficiency by up to approximately seven-fold compared with the original STS design.

Notably, in experiments using Factor VIII RNA approximately 7.8 kilo-nucleotides in length, the optimized STS method achieved approximately a two-fold higher circularization efficiency than the widely used Permuted Intron–Exon (PIE) method.

These findings demonstrate that integrating strategic target-site selection with P1 construct engineering enables efficient circRNA production not only for relatively short RNAs but also for large RNAs approaching 8 kilo-nucleotides. Rznomics anticipates that this technology could serve as a broadly applicable platform for the development of circRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

Dr. Kyung Hyun Lee, first and co-corresponding author of the study, stated, "By establishing a foundation for the efficient and robust production of circRNA even from large RNA molecules, we expect this technology to help broaden the potential horizons of circRNA application."

Dr. Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics and co-corresponding author, added, "This milestone further advances our proprietary circRNA platform and strengthens its potential for practical applications. Moving forward, we plan to expand its utility across diverse therapeutic areas, including CAR-T therapies."

Journal Article

Target site selection and P1 engineering enable highly efficient circular RNA production via end-to-end self-targeting and splicing | Nucleic Acids Research | Oxford Academic



https://academic.oup.com/nar/article/54/16/gkag869/8785321

About Rznomics Inc.

Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications. Its lead oncology program 'Taspitimagene advec (RZ-001)' was designated as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by FDA.

The company signed a research collaboration and license agreement with global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company in May 2025 for the development of a novel RNA editing therapeutic, and subsequently listed on the KOSDAQ market in December 2025. (KOSDAQ 476830)

For more information, please visit www.rznomics.com

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SOURCE Rznomics