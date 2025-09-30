RSV a Leading Cause of Infant Hospitalizations - Yet Few Parents Know About Protection Options

Maternal and infant immunizations can reduce hospitalizations, but awareness among Canadian families remains low

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in Canada, yet few parents know that safe, effective protection options exist. Each year, RSV sends an average of more than 2,500 infants to hospital - nearly half of them under six months old. Nationally, approximately 2% of infants are hospitalized with RSV in their first year, and in some remote communities, that number rises to 5-17%.

RSV often causes cold-like symptoms in older children, but it can be far more serious for babies with developing lungs and immune systems, especially those born prematurely or with underlying health conditions. In severe cases, hospitalization may require oxygen or breathing support, and research shows early RSV infection can increase the risk of asthma later in childhood.

Proven, Health Canada–approved RSV prevention options are available in Canada to help protect infants during their most vulnerable months and are already used worldwide:

Infant immunization ('Beyfortus'): A single injection that provides ready-made antibodies to help babies fight RSV right away. This immunization may also be offered to high-risk children up to 24 months of age.

Maternal vaccine ('Abrysvo'): Given during RSV season in weeks 32–36 of pregnancy, the vaccine prompts the mother's immune system to produce RSV antibodies, which are passed to the baby before birth to provide protection during their first RSV season.

"Parents have a natural instinct to protect their children," said Theresa Tang, CEO, Praxus Health. "But while most parents know RSV is dangerous, very few know that proven options exist to protect their baby during the earliest months of life. Our goal is to close that awareness gap and give families the tools to make informed choices."

2024 survey data reflects this knowledge gap, with 87.6% of mothers expressing concern about their child getting RSV under the age of six months, but fewer than 30% knowing about available protection options.

"RSV can be devastating for infants and their families, leading to hospitalization and potential long-term health impacts," said Dr. Cora Constantinescu, Pediatrician and Infectious Diseases Doctor. "We finally have prevention options - whether during pregnancy or after birth – that now give babies a fighting chance against this serious infection."

Publicly funded RSV protection options vary across Canada. Parents are encouraged to speak with a healthcare provider about RSV and the protection options available in their area. Learn more and find up-to-date, province-specific information at: praxushealth.ca/campaign/rsv-parent

Praxus Health is a Canadian not-for-profit that works collaboratively with partners across sectors to drive meaningful healthcare change. From vaccine confidence to cancer screening and beyond, it delivers a wide-range of projects to improve health outcomes nationwide. By engaging healthcare providers, researchers, and community groups, Praxus Health develops trusted resources that help Canadians make informed decisions about their health. For more information, visit www.praxushealth.ca.

