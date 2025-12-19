Rosalind Franklin University Secures $1.7M in NIH Funding to Advance Research on Social Recognition Mechanisms in Schizophrenia and Autism Spectrum Disorders

NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, Dec. 18, 2025 — Rosalind Franklin University neuroscientist Joanna Dabrowska, PhD, PharmD, has been granted $1,733,330 as the university’s subaward under a five-year National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) grant to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York City.

In collaboration with ISMMS, Dr. Dabrowska will investigate neural mechanisms underlying social recognition memory — a core challenge in disorders such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The research could uncover novel targets for therapeutic interventions.

Dr. Dabrowska, associate professor in RFU’s Center for Neurobiology of Stress Resilience and Psychiatric Disorders and the discipline of cellular and molecular pharmacology, is collaborating with ISMMS Associate Professor Hala Harony-Nicolas, PhD.

“Our project directly addresses critical gaps in our understanding of a neural circuit that supports social recognition,” Dr. Dabrowska said. “By defining how oxytocin modulates activity in the supramammillary nucleus of the hypothalamus, we hope to reveal mechanisms that could be harnessed to develop treatments for social deficits in psychiatric disorders.”

Dr. Dabrowska’s distinguished work on the role of oxytocin in neuropsychiatry earned her recognition as an Illinois Researcher to Know by the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition.

The NIH-funded study, “The Role of Oxytocin in Modulating Activity of the Supramammillary Nucleus (SuM) And Social Recognition Memory,” focuses on the hormone/neuromodulator oxytocin — long known for its role in social bonding — and its effect on brain hubs essential for recognizing and remembering social cues.

Schizophrenia, a chronic psychiatric disorder marked by disruptions in thought, perception and social functioning, affects approximately 0.9% of U.S. adults, or roughly 2.5 million people, with onset typically occurring in late adolescence or early adulthood. ASD, a neurodevelopmental condition defined by persistent social communication challenges and repetitive behaviors, now affects about 1 in 36 children in the U.S., with millions of adults also living with the condition. Deficits in social recognition represent a profound barrier to quality of life and independence across both populations.

“Dr. Dabrowska’s leadership and this partnership with Mount Sinai in New York City represents an exciting opportunity for Rosalind Franklin University and the broader scientific community,” said RFU Executive Vice President for Research Joseph DiMario, PhD. “We hope this research helps pave the way toward new therapeutic strategies for brain disorders with profound social deficits.”