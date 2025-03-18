Roivant to Host Investor Webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 19 to Review Results from Batoclimab Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Programs

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, March 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET to review results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and initial results from its Phase 2b study in CIDP.

Pete Salzmann, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant, will be joined by Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, for the call.

Webcast Details

The company will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.

About Roivant

Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, www.roivant.com.

