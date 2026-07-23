Roche showcases intelligent lab solutions and high-precision instruments at ADLM 2026 to help laboratories address workforce and workflow challenges

Supporting ADLM's focus on collaborative, cross-disciplinary solutions that address laboratory workforce and operational challenges

Highlighting innovations in mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, digital pathology and AI diagnostics

Showcasing Roche's portfolio across core, molecular and pathology labs and point-of-care settings at booth no. 2901

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) As clinical laboratories face ongoing staffing shortages and increasingly complex workflows, Roche will showcase integrated diagnostic solutions designed to expand access to high-precision testing, automate laboratory workflows and improve operational efficiency at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30 in Anaheim, Calif.

Booth no. 2901 will feature the new AXELIOS 1 next-generation sequencing platform* and, for the first time, a live, in-booth unveiling of the cobas® Mass Spec solution at 10:15 a.m. PT, Tuesday, July 28, offering attendees an exclusive look at Roche's approach to automated clinical mass spectrometry.

"The adversities we face extend far beyond individual laboratories: they span our entire healthcare ecosystem. Overcoming these systemic challenges requires more than standalone technologies; it demands connected solutions that drive radical efficiencies and swiftly bring high-medical-value diagnostics directly to the patients who need them most," said Antonio Vergara, Chief Commercial Officer of Roche Diagnostics U.S. "Our ADLM 2026 theme, Transforming Healthcare, Together, reflects our commitment to partnering with laboratory leaders at every step of their journey. Through automation, integrated solutions and award-winning service, we're helping laboratories improve efficiency while supporting confident clinical decisions."

Visitors can explore interactive demonstrations focused on neurology, oncology and cardiometabolic health, highlighting innovations across core, molecular and pathology labs and point-of-care settings.

Expanding access to high-precision science through mass spec automation

The cobas® Mass Spec solution, which includes the cobas® i 601 analyzer and Ionify® reagents with CLIA "moderate complexity" classification, is designed to bring highly complex testing out of specialized units and into routine clinical core laboratories. From sample preparation to final result interpretation, this solution integrates end-to-end processing and eliminates labor-intensive manual workflows, helping laboratory professionals focus on higher-value work.

Featured automation and analytical units in the Core Lab space include:

cobas ® connection modules (CCM) Vertical: A fully automated track system featuring elevators and overhead vertical transportation modules designed for intelligent, space-saving sample routing.

® connection modules (CCM) Vertical: A fully automated track system featuring elevators and overhead vertical transportation modules designed for intelligent, space-saving sample routing. cobas ® pro integrated solutions: A scalable, modular analyzer designed to streamline core workflows in mid- to high-volume clinical laboratories. Combining clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing on a single platform, it delivers up to 4,400 tests per hour while helping laboratories improve workflow efficiency. Featuring Roche's newest analytical units – the cobas ® c 703 and cobas ® ISE neo – this integrated solution delivers advanced lab-automation capabilities to help labs overcome today's most pressing operational challenges.

® integrated solutions: A scalable, modular analyzer designed to streamline core workflows in mid- to high-volume clinical laboratories. Combining clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing on a single platform, it delivers up to 4,400 tests per hour while helping laboratories improve workflow efficiency. Featuring Roche's newest analytical units – the ® c 703 and ® ISE neo – this integrated solution delivers advanced lab-automation capabilities to help labs overcome today's most pressing operational challenges. cobas ® pure integrated solution: Consolidates clinical chemistry, immunochemistry and electrolyte (ISE) testing into a single, compact platform. Engineered specifically for low- to mid-volume laboratories, it maximizes workflow efficiency while optimizing valuable bench space. Using the same standardized reagent packs as the larger cobas ® pro integrated solutions, it simplifies inventory management, reduces waste and supports consistent performance across laboratory networks.

® integrated solution: Consolidates clinical chemistry, immunochemistry and electrolyte (ISE) testing into a single, compact platform. Engineered specifically for low- to mid-volume laboratories, it maximizes workflow efficiency while optimizing valuable bench space. Using the same standardized reagent packs as the larger ® integrated solutions, it simplifies inventory management, reduces waste and supports consistent performance across laboratory networks. cobas® mobile solution: Integrates a powerful suite of digital apps onto a single tablet platform, enabling real-time instrument monitoring, predictive maintenance planning and remote analyzer control from anywhere within your network.

Redefining genomic discovery with next-generation sequencing by expansion (SBX)

The AXELIOS 1 next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform*, powered by sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, is designed to make genomics research faster, more flexible and more affordable for laboratories of all sizes. By reducing sequencing time from days to hours, it's designed to accelerate scientific discovery.

Additional molecular platforms featured at the booth include:

cobas ® 6800/8800 system (Version 2.0): Newly released system and software for mid-to high-throughput testing that evolves with laboratory needs – offering significant gains in throughput, flexibility and efficiency with stronger system security.

® 6800/8800 system (Version 2.0): Newly released system and software for mid-to high-throughput testing that evolves with laboratory needs – offering significant gains in throughput, flexibility and efficiency with stronger system security. cobas ® 5800 system: A compact, fully automated molecular solution designed to make standardized PCR integration and high-quality testing accessible in a small footprint for low- to mid-volume laboratories.

® 5800 system: A compact, fully automated molecular solution designed to make standardized PCR integration and high-quality testing accessible in a small footprint for low- to mid-volume laboratories. cobas ® eplex system: A rapid, sample-to-answer platform performing automated syndromic molecular testing to quickly identify multiple pathogens across respiratory and blood culture panels.

® system: A rapid, sample-to-answer platform performing automated syndromic molecular testing to quickly identify multiple pathogens across respiratory and blood culture panels. cobas® prime pre-analytical system: A dedicated molecular pre-analytical system that automates essential sample preparation tasks – such as decapping, sorting and aliquoting – to provide a standardized workflow.

AI and automation: Addressing pathology labor shortages

Through expanded information solutions and deep software integrations, Roche is demonstrating how intelligent automation, cloud-based workflow visibility and AI-enabled diagnostics can reduce manual touchpoints and alleviate labor shortages. Together, Roche's staining and digital pathology solutions create a unified workflow that streamlines diagnostics. Featured systems include:

VENTANA® DP 600 slide scanner: A high-quality digital pathology imaging scanner featuring advanced color management and built-in calibration. It is paired at the booth with navify® Digital Pathology software to demonstrate how cloud-based viewing and Laboratory Information System (LIS) connectivity streamline pathologist workflows.

Digital Pathology software to demonstrate how cloud-based viewing and Laboratory Information System (LIS) connectivity streamline pathologist workflows. BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system: A fully automated slide-staining platform utilizing an advanced workflow for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) to reduce manual touchpoints and improve turnaround times.

Expanding access to point-of-care solutions

Highlighting decentralized testing, Roche is demonstrating a robust point-of-care ecosystem designed to facilitate rapid triage and improve operational efficiency, featuring:

cobas ® liat system: A compact system using gold-standard PCR technology to provide accurate results in 20 minutes or less for respiratory pathogens and sexually transmitted infections, empowering faster clinical decisions at the point of care.

® system: A compact system using gold-standard PCR technology to provide accurate results in 20 minutes or less for respiratory pathogens and sexually transmitted infections, empowering faster clinical decisions at the point of care. cobas ® pulse system: A professional, point-of-care (POC) blood glucose meter designed for health professionals and clinical settings, delivering fast, lab-quality glucose readings.**

® system: A professional, point-of-care (POC) blood glucose meter designed for health professionals and clinical settings, delivering fast, lab-quality glucose readings.** cobas ® Urisys® 1100: A Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waived urine analyzer designed to automatically read and evaluate the results of Chemstrip® 10 MD urine test strips for various urine analytes.

® Urisys® 1100: A Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waived urine analyzer designed to automatically read and evaluate the results of Chemstrip® 10 MD urine test strips for various urine analytes. CoaguChek® XS Plus system: A portable, CLIA-waived meter utilized for precise PT/INR testing and anticoagulation monitoring at the point of care.

Neurology and Alzheimer's disease breakthroughs

Building on recent FDA clearances, Roche is spotlighting its Elecsys® Phospho-Tau (181P) blood-based biomarker test. As the only blood test FDA-cleared for use across primary-care settings to aid in ruling out Alzheimer's disease–associated amyloid pathology in adult patients aged 55 and older, presenting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline, it represents an important advancement in expanding access to earlier clinical insight and risk assessment.

navify® Digital Solutions: Turning data into actionable insights

Centralized interactive stations across the booth will showcase the navify® Digital Solutions portfolio, including navify Lab Operations, navify Analytics, navify Quality Suite, and navify POC Operations. These systems turn complex lab data into actionable insights by providing proactive issue detection, workload prediction, and comprehensive operational visibility across core lab and point-of-care settings.







Visitors will also get an exclusive look at our upcoming enterprise digital solutions. This includes navify Inventory Solutions and navify Algo Suite, a cloud-based platform that integrates clinical algorithms from Roche and its partners into existing Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to enhance hospital workflows.

Learn more about Roche at ADLM 2026 by visiting ADLM.Roche.com.

*The AXELIOS 1 Sequencing Platform is available for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.



**The cobas pulse system is not for use with capillary fingerstick samples and is not for sale in the US.

About Roche



Roche is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

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