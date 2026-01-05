RO LAUNCHES WEGOVY® PILL THROUGH INTEGRATION WITH NOVO NORDISK

Ro to play critical role in ensuring patients nationwide get access to first and only oral GLP-1 weight loss medication at the lowest available cash price

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, announced today that it is working with Novo Nordisk on the nationwide launch of the new Wegovy® pill. Patients today can come to Ro.co for the easiest way to access the first and only oral GLP-1 weight loss medication at the lowest available cash pay price. Ro first integrated directly with Novo Nordisk in April 2025 and has been a key part of the manufacturer's direct-to-patient expansion to date.

"The Wegovy pill is the most recent example of Novo Nordisk's decades-long commitment to obesity treatment. Now more than ever, it is critically important to meet the millions of people who have not previously chosen obesity medications due to administration preferences where they are," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations for Novo Nordisk. "By tapping into Ro's vertically integrated platform, clinically eligible patients are able to seamlessly access the Wegovy® pill from diagnosis to payment to delivery, all in one place — at our lowest prices."

Ro's vertically integrated platform not only provides manufacturers with immediate nationwide reach, but also the assurance that patients are receiving high-quality care. Ro recently published the first study to evaluate both the long-term weight loss and safety outcomes of treatment with semaglutide via telehealth. The peer-reviewed study, published in Obesity , showed that patients getting care through Ro's platform were able to achieve weight loss outcomes and a safety profile consistent with clinical trials conducted by Novo Nordisk. Patients in Ro's study lost an average of 16.6% of their body weight over 68 weeks.

"Novo Nordisk launching the Wegovy® pill on Ro from Day 1, and leveraging Ro's vertically integrated infrastructure, is an extremely innovative approach to increase access to the next generation of blockbuster drugs," said Zach Reitano, Ro co-founder and CEO. "Ro's direct-to-patient model helps patients achieve outcomes on par with clinical trials and have the best experiences, all at the lowest available prices for FDA-approved treatments."

Ro's obesity care formulary is one the most comprehensive of any telehealth company, integrating cash pay and insurance-eligible options that can be delivered to one's home or picked up at a retail pharmacy. With Ro's GLP-1 Insurance Checker , anyone can verify their benefits coverage for free so they can get their medication at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash. To date, Ro has helped over 2 million people understand their benefits coverage to get the best medication for them.

For more information on Ro's Body Membership and full suite of GLP-1 options, visit Ro.co/weightloss

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 99% of primary care deserts.

