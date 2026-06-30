Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit Announces Scientific Program for 2026 Edition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 30 June 2026 - The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) announced the full scientific program for its 2026 edition, structured across six thematic tracks covering artificial intelligence in biotechnology, multi-omics and localization, biotech investment, immunology, bioengineering and synthetic biology, and biotech workforce development.

The summit takes place from 14 to 16 September 2026 at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel and Convention Center, organized by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and hosted by King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), with the Ministry of Investment as Strategic Partner.

Now in its fourth edition, RGMBS 2026 is aligned with Saudi Arabia's National Biotechnology Strategy, which targets a $34.6 billion contribution to non-oil GDP from biotechnology by 2040. The scientific program follows the full biomedical innovation pathway, from population-scale genomics and AI-enabled drug discovery to domestic biomanufacturing, regulatory science, commercialization, and investment, reflecting Saudi Arabia's strategy to build a globally competitive biotechnology ecosystem.

The scientific program features internationally recognized academic leaders including Dr. Keith T. Flaherty, Director of Clinical Research at Mass General Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and President of the American Association for Cancer Research, delivering a keynote in the immuno-oncology track; Dr. Matthew H. Porteus, Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford University and a pioneer of CRISPR-based correction of inherited blood disorders; and Dr. Alex Shalek, Director of the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science at MIT.

Senior research and development executives from the global pharmaceutical industry are confirmed across the program. Dr. Marcello Maresca, Senior Director of Genome Engineering at AstraZeneca, joins the "Saudi Gene Therapy Localization Journey" panel; Dr. Hesham A. Abdullah, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Research and Development at GSK, and Dr. Howard Jacob, Vice President of Quantitative Medicine and Genomics at AbbVie, speak within the genomics and multi-omics track, which includes a dedicated session on the GSK and KAIMRC alliance in cancer multi-omics. Dr. Seng H. Cheng, Senior Vice President and Head of Research and Product Development at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is also confirmed.

The investment program will feature Dr. Kasim Kutay, Chief Executive Officer of Novo Holdings, and Dr. Stephen Squinto, Chief Investment Officer at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, alongside sessions on de-risking biomanufacturing investment and the role of sovereign wealth funds in biotechnology. The bioengineering track culminates in a session on the Lifera contract development and manufacturing model and the capital architecture required to scale domestic biomanufacturing.

Additional confirmed speakers include Dr. Vijay Kuchroo of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital; Dr. Nikolay Dokholyan of the University of Virginia; Professor Xiaoguang Lei of Peking University; Professor Chris Schofield of the University of Oxford; Dr. Mehmood Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hevolution Foundation, and Dr. Hayat Sindi, Honorary Fellow at the University of Cambridge and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

H.E. Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, in a session on regulation as a scientific enabler.

The scientific program reflects Saudi Arabia's transition from building research capability to developing a fully integrated biotechnology ecosystem. Alongside significant investments in genomics, gene editing, and translational research at KAIMRC, the Kingdom is expanding domestic biomanufacturing capabilities while strengthening its regulatory environment through the Saudi Food and Drug Authority's WHO Maturity Level 4 designation for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Across its first three editions, RGMBS has produced 59 agreements with partners including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novo Nordisk, and its 2024 edition generated more than $100 million in deal value. The 2026 edition is targeting more than 65 agreements, drawing delegates from more than 70 countries alongside 200 biotech and healthcare brands and more than 80 exhibitors.

"Science must drive Bio investment decisions. High-quality research, measurable outcomes, and translational impact must guide capital allocation and attract long-term strategic partnerships" said H.E. Prof. Bandar Alknawy, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences. "Saudi Arabia stands at a pivotal moment in its biotechnology journey. With strategic commitment, growing capabilities, workforce talent and international partnerships. The Kingdom is positioned to become the leading biotechnology hub in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region by 2030 and a globally competitive contributor by 2040"