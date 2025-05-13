Ring Therapeutics Presents New Data on its AnelloBricks® Manufacturing Platform at the 28th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Conference

AnelloBricks is a promising in vitro approach to producing a new class of functional viral vectors, offering dramatic advantages in manufacturing scalability and cost compared to existing vector systems

Payload versatility of AnelloVectors® widens the therapeutic potential of this novel class of viral vectors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize genetic medicines with its commensal anelloviral vector (AnelloVector) platform, today announced new data demonstrating successful infectivity and expression of AnelloVectors produced with its AnelloBricks in vitro assembly technology, as well as expanded payload versatility for the vector beyond the natural single-stranded DNA genome of anelloviruses. The data, which are being presented as one oral presentation and two posters at the 28th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) conference, showcase the viability of AnelloBricks as a scalable platform to continue advancing AnelloVectors as the next generation of viral vectors at dramatically lower cost.

In order to address the cumbersome and costly nature of traditional viral-based gene therapy manufacturing, Ring Therapeutics is developing AnelloBricks: a novel, cell-free, in vitro assembled viral vector system based on commensal human anelloviruses offering a highly modular, versatile, and scalable manufacturing platform solution for genetic medicines. Enabled with just two components (a single recombinant capsid protein and a nucleic acid payload), the AnelloBricks manufacturing platform dramatically reduces manufacturing complexity and cost and has the potential to revolutionize the gene therapy space.

"Ring has demonstrated the ability to encapsidate nucleic acid payloads through in vitro assembly and achieved transduction in vitro and in vivo, showing significant progress toward developing a platform to manufacture a new class of functional viral vectors at scale and low cost,” said Geoffrey Parsons, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Ring Therapeutics. “Our AnelloBricks platform offers a truly modular and scalable approach to building novel viral vectors. Combined with the unique immune favorability of anelloviruses that has been demonstrated by re-dosing of AnelloVectors, we believe our platform has the potential to redefine the field of genetic medicine.”

Parsons continued, “Additionally, the ability to encapsidate both DNA and RNA demonstrates payload versatility for our AnelloVectors that opens up vast therapeutic potential. Altogether, these data demonstrate our progress in advancing versatile in vitro-assembled AnelloVectors, taking another significant step towards delivering life-changing therapies to patients in need at significantly lower cost.”

Presentation details and key highlights below:

Oral Presentation:

Title: AnelloBricks®: Development of a Scalable, Low-Cost, In Vitro Assembled Anellovirus-Derived Platform for Gene Therapy Applications

Speaker: Geoffrey Parsons, PhD – Chief Scientific Officer at Ring Therapeutics

Session Title and Location: Manufacturing and Transduction of Viral Vectors – New Orleans Theater B

Presentation time: Thursday, May 15, 4:45 – 5:00 PM CT

The presentation details the development of a cell-free, in vitro assembled, modular genetic medicines platform composed principally of two components: recombinant capsid proteins and nucleic acid payloads (e.g. DNA, RNA).

Findings highlight the potential of anellovirus-derived vectors as a novel gene therapy platform for a wide range of diseases, offering potential advantages in manufacturing scalability and cost compared to existing viral vector systems.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Infectivity and Expression in Mice of an Anelloviral Vector Produced by In Vitro Assembly

Abstract number: 880

Presentation location, date, and time: Poster Hall I2, Tuesday, May 13, 6:00-7:30 PM CT

This study represented the first demonstration of in vivo infectivity and expression of AnelloVectors assembled in vitro using Ring’s AnelloBricks platform.

Transduction efficiency of AnelloBricks was improved by optimization of the production process (Production Process V1 vs Production Process V2) in HEK293TT cells resulting in a 10-fold increase in eGFP mRNA transcripts and a 10X increase in GFP protein.

Transduction efficiency of AnelloBricks in vivo in a rodent eye was improved when Production Process V2 was applied, resulting in a 10-fold increase in eGFP genome copies and mRNA transcripts compared to Production Process V1.

AnelloVectors produced from the AnelloBricks platform functionally delivered a cssDNA payload that resulted in confirmed mRNA and protein expression in both in vitro and in vivo models.

Title: Purified Anelloviral Capsid Proteins Can Bind and Encapsidate Different Nucleic Acid Payloads into AnelloVectors® for Gene Delivery

Abstract number: 867

Presentation location, date, and time: Poster Hall I2, Tuesday, May 13, 6:00-7:30 PM CT

This study demonstrated the permissiveness of AnelloVectors to bind and encapsidate a diversity of nucleic acid payloads, including single and double stranded DNA and RNA with different structures and sizes.

Binding and encapsidation of different nucleic acid payloads with purified capsid proteins was determined by leveraging electrophoretic mobility shift assays and electron microscopy.

Successful formation of AnelloVectors was achieved with both DNA and RNA, and several of these AnelloVectors were tested in in vitro transductions and found to be functionally active.



About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the genetic medicines and nucleic acid space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on using anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit potential for tissue-specific tropism and re-dosing. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Ring_tx.

