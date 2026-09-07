Rezubio Announces FDA and NMPA IND Clearances and First Cohort Dosing of RZ-520, a Novel Inhaled Therapy for Chronic Respiratory Diseases

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezubio today announced that it has successfully completed dosing of the first cohort in its Phase 1 clinical trial following clearances from the US FDA and Chinese NMPA. This trial evaluates the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of RZ-520 in healthy volunteers.

RZ-520 is the second clinical-stage asset developed using Rezubio's proprietary Membrane-Anchored Drug Design (MADD) platform. It is designed to deliver a best-in-class profile against a validated drug target. In preclinical studies, inhaled RZ-520 demonstrated robust therapeutic efficacy across multiple disease models, with superior safety and negligible systemic drug exposure.

"The dual IND clearances from the FDA and NMPA and first cohort dosing of RZ-520 mark a pivotal milestone for both this program and our MADD platform," said Yusheng Xiong, CEO of Rezubio. "Advancing our second MADD-derived drug candidate into clinical development further validates the power of our platform to design tissue-targeted therapies that address a broad spectrum of challenging diseases. We look forward to advancing these clinical studies and evaluating RZ-520’s potential to deliver a transformative and highly differentiated treatment option for patients living with chronic respiratory diseases."

About RZ-520

RZ-520 is a novel inhaled therapeutic drug candidate for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases. The molecule is designed to provide sustained local drug exposure in the lung while limiting systemic distribution, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience.

About the MADD Platform

Membrane-Anchored Drug Design (MADD) is Rezubio's proprietary platform for engineering tissue-targeted therapeutics with prolonged local residence and optimized pharmacokinetic properties. The platform enables the development of clinically differentiated therapies targeting various cell surface proteins in both the respiratory tract and gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Contact:

contact@rezubio.com



