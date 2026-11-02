Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (Rezolute or Company), a late-stage ultra-rare, metabolic disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by any form of hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 9-11, 2026

Fireside Date/Time: Monday, November 9th at 9:00am ET

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 16-19, 2026

Fireside Date/Time: Thursday, November 19th at 1:00pm GMT

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Guggenheim and Jefferies representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage ultra-rare, metabolic disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by any form of hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of refractory hypoglycemia due to a variety of causes of HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas

Rezolute, Inc.

1411 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10018

cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com

508-272-6717

Carrie McKim

Rezolute, Inc.

1411 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10018

cmckim@rezolutebio.com

336-608-9706